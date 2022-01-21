[Watch] Comedy of errors as South Africa miss run out with Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul stranded at one end

South Africa missed a golden opportunity to effect a run-out in the 2nd ODI against India when KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant found themselves stranded at the same end.

On the final delivery of the 15th over, Pant pushed the ball to midwicket and looked to take off for a quick single, but stopped after a few steps. Rahul, though, had already run the length of the pitch, leaving no one at the non-striker's end.

Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma picked the ball up at midwicket and fired it at the stumps, but missed. Keshav Maharaj, the bowler, was also unable to pick it up, allowing Rahul to scamble back and save his wicket.

Watch the comedy of errors from South Africa here:

The reprieve came at a crucial time for India, with South Africa having grabbed two early wickets. Pant went on to hit a half-century, while Rahul was also going strong at the time of writing.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



He brings up his 4th ODI half-century



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND FIFTY for Rishabh Pant!He brings up his 4th ODI half-century FIFTY for Rishabh Pant! 🔥He brings up his 4th ODI half-century 🙌#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/MRUt8Dmrzj

Spinners put South Africa on top after two quick strikes vs India

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Paarl. The openers got off to a good start, scoring briskly, but as the home side brought on the spinners, the visitors hit a slight hitch.

Aiden Markram gave the Proteas their first breakthrough as Shikhar Dhawan hit a sweep straight to Sisanda Magala at deep midwicket.

Virat Kohli fell in the very next over, giving Temba Bavuma an easy catch at cover off Keshav Maharaj and departing for a duck. The two had put on a 92-run partnership for India in the first ODI, so it was a big double-blow for the visitors. When Kohli fell, India were 64/2.

Also Read Article Continues below

India are looking to stay alive in the series, while the hosts are looking to seal it in their favour. The Proteas beat India by 31 runs in the first ODI at the same venue to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Edited by Parimal