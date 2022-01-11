×
[Watch] Furious Virat Kohli walks back after edging one against Kagiso Rabada in the 3rd India vs South Africa Test 

Snippets from Virat Kohli's wicket.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 09:12 PM IST
After overs and overs of patience and an unflagging effort, Kagiso Rabada finally managed to extract a catchable edge from Virat Kohli to send the Indian captain back for 79 (202).

It was the third ball of the 73rd over of the day and Kohli, fast losing partners at the other end, was trying to up the ante. Rabada set him up with two full and wide balls before hurling down a lifter on the same line but a slightly shorter length.

The right-hander shuffled outside and tried to nudge it on the backfoot, couldn't cover the movement, and could only edge it to the wicketkeeper.

Although not in favor of the visitors, this was probably the most fitting result of the riveting battle between two brilliant cricketers. Rabada was on the money throughout the day, beating the batter constantly. Kohli, meanwhile, played with near-flawless control, was patient enough to leave everything and wait for the loose balls.

The 33-year-old's 202-ball marathon might again be seen as "71st century missed", but considering the bounce on the pitch and the excellence of the South African bowlers, it should certainly be remembered as one of the best in the series.

India all out for 223 after Kohli's wicket

The skipper made sure to get India past the 200-run mark before getting out. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami then added 12 more together to take India's first-innings score to 223. The skipper thus ended up as the top-scorer, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Rishabh Pant (27). Rabada finished with figures of 4/73, punctuated by Marco Jansen's 3/55.

If Jasprit Bumrah, who was hit on the glove before getting out, is fit, it should be a tricky total for the hosts. The pitch should support all Indian bowlers, including off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who would be very happy to see South Africa's Keshav Maharaj extract some turn in the first innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
हिन्दी