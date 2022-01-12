[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah knocks over Aiden Markram on 2nd ball of Day 2 of 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Jasprit Bumrah provided India with the perfect start by clean-bowling opener Aiden Markram on the second ball of Day 2 of the final Test against South Africa.

It was a straightforward setup. Bowling from over the wicket, the pacer started with a good length ball that jagged away from Markram and took a thin edge that rolled to the gully fielder. The next ball was a nip-backer from the same point and Markram misjudged it, shouldering his arms and allowing it to hit his stumps.

Bumrah had similarly dismissed Rassie van der Dussen in the first Test. On that occasion, the ball had swung and seamed in massively from a wide-angle, giving the batter no chance. This time, Markram had time to play a forward defense but failed to do so. The wicket reduced the hosts to 17-2 after just 8.2 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback set up Day 2 for India

Bumrah underperformed in the last Test, picking up just one wicket on a pace-friendly pitch which led to a divulge of criticism - mostly unwarranted - by observers and fans. The right-arm has replied to critics by taking both South African wickets to fall in this Test so far.

At the stroke of stumps on Tuesday, he dismissed the other South African opener, Dean Elgar. The Proteas captain was the Player of the Match in the previous Test for his brilliant unbeateb 96 (188). But he couldn't counter Bumrah in this match as the 28-year-old's away-angler squared up the southpaw and took the edge to the first slip.

India scored 223 in the first innings, courtesy of Virat Kohli's 201-ball 79. The pitch has some pace and bounce and like the wickets so far have shown, enough movement for the pacers as well. Considering they have to bat last here, the hosts will need at least some lead to have a shot at winning the series.

Edited by Samya Majumdar