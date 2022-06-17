[Watch] Rahul Dravid works hard on Rishabh Pant's batting in India's training session ahead of 4th T20I vs SA

India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen giving some important batting lessons to stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant ahead of their fourth T20I against South Africa at Rajkot on June 17.

The 24-year-old has been inconsistent in T20s of late and that has certainly affected Team India's performances. But in a video posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, the Indian legend was seen giving Pant some valuable tips that could possibly help him regain his form.

Here's what BCCI tweeted along with a video of India's training session:

"Preps done All set for the @Paytm #INDvSA T20I at Rajkot #TeamIndia"

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik among players to sweat it out ahead of the Rajkot game

The video began with a picturesque view of the media box at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Players like Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer were all smiles and looked positive as they walked out for the training session.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya had determination in his eyes and hydrated himself for what seemed to be a high-octane session. The likes of Axar Patel, Harshal Patel and others sweated it out trying to find the right line and length for the Rajkot pitch.

Other batters like Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda and Shreyas were shown practicing their power-hitting game. Uncapped bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik bowled a full throttle in the nets.

After a good chat with Dravid, Rishabh Pant seemed to apply whatever he learned in his batting session. The pressure is definitely on the stand-in captain as he hasn't made any contribution of note so far this series. He might need to play a big role on Friday night as Rajkot is likely to dish out a belter of a pitch.

India's T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

