[Watch] Rishabh Pant's bat flies off his hand, he picks it up and pays his respects in 3rd India vs South Africa Test

One-handed shots from Rishabh Pant are almost customary. On Wednesday, however, the charismatic wicketkeeper-batter hit a hilarious stroke with no hands against South Africa in the third Test in Cape Town.

On the first ball of the 60th over, Duanne Olivier bowled a wideish ball to Rishabh Pant, apparently trying to get him caught deep on the off-side. The southpaw accepted the challenge and threw the kitchen sink at his swipe.

There was so much effort involved that the ball went to deep point and his bat slipped out of his hands and went flying in the opposite direction, just short of square-leg. The 24-year-old picked it up sheepishly and even paid his respects to it by touching it with his fingers and kissing them. It's like what young kids are taught to do with books, stationery and money in some parts of India.

Here are a few pictures and videos of the incident:

Prateek @cricket_buddy1 , Freak Rishabh Pant , World Cricket Need Character Like

Rishabh Pant #SAvIND Biggest #Cricket Entertainer of The World, Freak Rishabh Pant, World Cricket Need Character LikeRishabh Pant Biggest #Cricket Entertainer of The World 😂, Freak Rishabh Pant 😜, World Cricket Need Character LikeRishabh Pant 😜 #SAvIND https://t.co/BYj9hF1vpi

Anjali ♡ @imAnjali718 My respect gonna even more high for this man

#RishabhPant #INDvsSA The way Rishabh got up and kissed the bat after the fall of the bat! It shows the love and respect of him towards cricketMy respect gonna even more high for this man The way Rishabh got up and kissed the bat after the fall of the bat! It shows the love and respect of him towards cricket 🇮🇳💫 My respect gonna even more high for this man👏#RishabhPant #INDvsSA https://t.co/2D2ptCySwx

Pant has been playing his best knock in over a year at the Wanderers. Coming to bat at 58-4, he supported Virat Kohli well by seeing off a tricky phase of some brilliant bowling from the South Africans before segueing into his natural game.

After Kohli's wicket, he continued his aggression by just being more calculative with his risks, while also rotating the strike well alongside the tailenders. Olivier, who's lacked his usual pace, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj have been his prime targets.

Rishabh Pant gets to his 100 off just 133 balls

"Rishabh Pant, take a bow" is what former South African batter Hashim Amla said in commentary when the youngster reached his century off just 133 balls. He reached the landmark with a single against Marco Jansen. This is his fourth Test hundred and one he'll remember for a long, long time.

Also Read Article Continues below

He removed his helmet, raised his bat and absorbed the applause from the dressing room before carrying on with the incredible knock.

Edited by Samya Majumdar