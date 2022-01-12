[Watch] Rishabh Pant takes low diving catch as Mohammed Shami sends Kyle Verreyne packing for a duck

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a brilliant diving catch off a Mohammed Shami delivery to send South Africa's Kyle Verreyne back to the pavilion for a duck on Day 2 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Shami has been bowling brilliantly and consistently challenged the edge of South Africa's batters. He got Verreyne to nick one behind and Pant flung himself to the right and took a low catch at full stretch.

Watch the catch here:

The wicket left South Africa six down in the second session after India scored 223 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah then sent Marco Jansen's off-stump cartwheeling on the stroke of tea to leave the Proteas flailing at 176/7, still trailing India by 47 runs.

Mohammed Shami stuns South Africa with double-wicket over

Despite India bowling well and having them down by three wickets in the first session today, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen pegged the visitors back and put on a defiant partnership.

The two put on a 67-run stand before Umesh Yadav edged one to Virat Kohli at second slip. Petersen then carried on his gritty knock and was joined by Temba Bavuma, who also looked good at the crease.

As things started to look a bit gloomy for India, Mohammed Shami broke South Africa's resistance. He got the wickets of Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreyne in the space of three deliveries before Jasprit Bumrah castled Marco Jansen.

Virat Kohli took a good low catch after Shami got the edge from Bavuma. It was also his 100th catch in Tests.

Yesterday, India scored 223 on the back of Virat Kohli's 79. Cheteshwar Pujara was the next-highest scorer with 43. Bumrah then got Dean Elgar to edge one behind to the slips cordon late on Day 1 to give India a key early breakthrough.

In the first session today, Bumrah again gave India an early advantage as he got Aiden Markram with a ball that turned in sharply and hit his stumps as the opener shouldered arms. Umesh Yadav then sent nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj packing with a brilliant delivery through the gate that sent his middle stump cartwheeling.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar