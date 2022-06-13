[WATCH] Team India arrives in Vizag for must-win 3rd T20I against South Africa

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Vizag for the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa, which will be played on Tuesday (June 14). The hosts need to win the third T20I to stay alive in the series.

A depleted Indian team has been outclassed by a strong South African outfit in the two matches held so far. In the opening T20I in Delhi, the Proteas chased down their highest-ever T20I total (212) to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In the second match in Cuttack, they won by four wickets, this time chasing a challenging 149 on a tricky surface.

On Monday, BCCI’s official Twitter handle shared a video of the Indian players landing in Vizag for the must-win third T20I. The Indian cricket board uploaded the clip with the caption:

“Vizag - we are here! 👍 👍 See you in the Stadium tomorrow. 👏 👏#TeamIndia #INDvSA.”

Rishabh Pant-led India have had their chances in both the T20Is played so far but have failed to build on the momentum. In Delhi, they had South Africa in trouble at 81 for 3, defending a total of 211. However, an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 131 between David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen stunned the hosts.

In the second T20I in Cuttack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three quick wickets to reduce South Africa to 29 for 3 in their chase of 149. However, Heinrich Klaasen struck a brutal 81 off 46 balls as the Proteas eased past the target in 18.2 overs.

“They don't have wicket-taking bowlers” - Gavaskar on India’s woes against South Africa

According to former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, the hosts are struggling in the T20I series against South Africa because they lack wicket-taking bowlers apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking after India’s defeat in the second match of the series, Gavaskar told Star Sports:

“The major problem is the fact that they don't have wicket-taking bowlers in this squad apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal. So, you take wickets and then you get the opposition under pressure. So, in both the matches, did anybody look like getting a wicket apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar? He was getting the ball to move. That is the issue which is the reason why a total of 211 was something that they could not defend.”

Bhuvneshwar was exceptional with figures of 4 for 13 in the Cuttack T20I. Chahal, however, went for 49 runs in four overs. Hardik Pandya conceded 31 in three.

