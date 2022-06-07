[Watch] Team India engage in a high-octane training session ahead of IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Team India, led by captain KL Rahul and head coach Rahul Dravid, have begun their training session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi ahead of the first T20I against South Africa on June 9.

The BCCI posted a video of the same on their Twitter handle on Tuesday. They captioned the post:

"M. O. O. D in the camp ahead of the #INDvSA T20I series. #TeamIndia | @Paytm"

The video began with some players assembling on the ground with their kit bags and beginning with a bit of a warm-up. Head coach Rahul Dravid was seen giving a bit of a pep talk in the team huddle ahead of the net session.

KL Rahul was also seen leading the team in the running drills. The captain, along with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, were seen practicing hard in the nets.

Umran Malik also bowled thunderbolts to the batters. Dravid also had a chat with the 22-year-old pacer from Jammu and Kashmir about what else he could add to his repertoire.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel also toiled hard in the nets. After completing their fielding drills, the entire team sat together and shared some laughter. The video ended with young spinner Ravi Bishnoi's bright smile.

With a number of young faces and a few experienced cricketers, this Men in Blue outfit will get some great game time against the full-strength Proteas.

India and South Africa's T20I squads for the five-match series

India's T20I Squad - KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa's T20I Squad - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

