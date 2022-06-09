[Watch] Team India look pumped up in their headshots shoot ahead of IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

A new-look Team India under Rishabh Pant seem to be fresh and ready to take on the South African challenge in the five-match T20I series beginning on June 9.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its Twitter account with behind-the-scenes footage of players getting their headshots done. Here's what the BCCI tweeted with the video below:

"Lights, camera & action! Some Behind The Scenes fun from #TeamIndia's headshots shoot! #INDvSA | @Paytm"

The video began with stand-in captain Pant and vice-captain Hardik Pandya expressing their excitement ahead of the all-important series. Veteran finisher Dinesh Karthik looked a bit emotional wearing the blue jersey after making his comeback to the national fold after a hiatus.

Umran Malik also did his "chain-saw" celebration in the photo shoot and looked ready to potentially make his India debut. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer also had fun behind the scenes during their photoshoot and looked upbeat for the series.

Youngster Arshdeep Singh took a feel of the jersey before the shot and it summed up how much hard work the left-arm pacer has put in to get into the team. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda did the customary "point at the badge" pose for the photo shoot.

After an impressive season for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, both Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan also looked excited for their next series with the national team.

India have a number of inexperienced faces for series against South Africa

South Africa have named a full-strength side, while the hosts have rested key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. With KL Rahul injured, the Men in Blue are likely to be a bit light on the batting front.

However, this also provides an opportunity for others to showcase their talent and gives the selectors a chance to test the depth and quality of the team. If inexperienced players from the host outfit play to their potential, we could be in for a cracking series.

