IND vs SA 2022: [Watch] Tristan Stubbs completes sensational diving catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in 3rd T20I 

Tristan Stubbs helped South Africa take the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav with a remarkable catch in the third T20I between India and South Africa in Indore on Tuesday (October 4).

On the final ball of the eighth over of India's run chase, Yadav attempted to guide Dwaine Pretorius' full and wide delivery outside off towards the point region. As the ball flew quickly off his bat, Stubbs grabbed a stunning catch at deep point to dismiss the in-form player.

The ball seemed to be dipping but Stubbs dived forward, completing a sensational catch just inches above the ground.

You can watch the video of Tristan Stubbs' catch below:

Considering Yadav's red-hot form, the Proteas needed something brilliant to get him out. The right-handed batter has been one of India's top performers with the bat in their recent T20 outings.

South Africa come up with a dominant performance against India in 3rd T20I

Having lost the first two fixtures of the three-match series, the Proteas bounced back by coming with an improved showing in the final fixture. After being asked to bat first, the visitors registered an imposing total of 227.

Rilee Rossouw, who was dismissed for a duck in the first two games, stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten century. The southpaw finished with 100 runs off 48 deliveries to put his side in a commanding position.

Opener Quinton de Kock scored a fine half-century, scoring 68 runs off 43 balls. David Miller helped South Africa finish with a flurry with his 19-run cameo from just five deliveries.

India didn't have an ideal start to their run chase, losing skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over. South Africa continued to pick up wickets at regular intervals to make it tougher for the hosts.

While Dinesh Karthik's quick-fire knock of 46 (21 balls) gave the Men in Blue a glimmer of hope, they were again put on the back foot after the keeper-batter was dismissed in the seventh over.

