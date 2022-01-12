[Watch] Virat Kohli plucks a sensational catch to send back Temba Bavuma in 3rd India vs South Africa Test

Virat Kohli has been superb in the third Test in Cape Town so far. The Indian skipper, after producing one of his best knocks on Day 1, plucked a stunning catch in slips at a crucial moment on Day 2 to dismiss South Africa's Temba Bavuma for 28 (52).

Bavuma was controlling the game well and had hit a glorious cover drive against Mohammed Shami on the first ball of the 53rd over. Shami pulled back his length on the next ball and got it to move away from the right-hander just enough.

Bavuma edged it on the forward defense and the ball flew low and fast to Kohli's left at second slip. The skipper dived full-tilt in front of the first slip and grabbed it centimeters above the ground. Here's a video of the dismissal:

This was also Kohli's 100th catch in Test cricket, becoming only the sixth Indian to do so. There couldn't have been a better way to reach that landmark. The grab also came at the perfect time for India as it broke a blooming 47-run partnership between Bavuma and Keegan Petersen.

Shami's wicket was also a reward for his tight bowling, especially after Lunch. Despite the pitch being kind to the batters, he has been consistent with his length throughout, mixing up away-angling ones with the nip-backers and testing the batters' defense on every delivery.

South Africa in trouble as Mohammed Shami strikes again after Virat Kohli's catch

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Shami 🏼 Verreynne 🏼 OUT



with a good diving grab.



#SAvIND twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/… Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Shami with the tight lines, and he gets Bavuma to play at one just outside off.



The edge was dying as it flew to the slips, but the skipper acrobatically dived to his left to take his 100th catch in Test cricket 🏼



- 159/5



#SAvIND Flying Virat!Shami with the tight lines, and he gets Bavuma to play at one just outside off.The edge was dying as it flew to the slips, but the skipper acrobatically dived to his left to take his 100th catch in Test cricket- 159/5 Flying Virat!Shami with the tight lines, and he gets Bavuma to play at one just outside off.The edge was dying as it flew to the slips, but the skipper acrobatically dived to his left to take his 100th catch in Test cricket 👏🏼🇿🇦 - 159/5#SAvIND WE HAVE ONE MORE!Shami🏼 Verreynne🏼 OUT #RP17 with a good diving grab. WE HAVE ONE MORE!Shami 👉🏼 Verreynne 👉🏼 OUT 🔥#RP17 with a good diving grab.#SAvIND twitter.com/DelhiCapitals/…

Shami's combination with his captain reduced South Africa to 159-5. But the pacer was not done yet. After just one ball, he struck again to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne for a two-ball duck.

It was a similar delivery and this time the edge was brilliantly taken by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who dived to his right.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Proteas are in a spot of bother at 159-6. Petersen will need to carry on to a big one if they have to take a first-innings lead.

Edited by Samya Majumdar