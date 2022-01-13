[Watch] "Taali maarte raho" - Virat Kohli urges dugout to get behind fast-bowlers in the 2nd India vs South Africa Test 

In an amazing moment in Cape Town, Indian Test captain Virat Kohli was seen and heard urging his teammates on the field and in the dugout to clap rhythmically in support of the fast bowlers on Day 2 of the final Test against South Africa.

During Test matches in countries like England, Australia, South Africa, and on some occasions in India, the stadium crowd gets behind home fast-bowlers by synchronizing their applause with the run-up. With Covid-19 restrictions now barring any sporting spectators, this element of the game had gone missing.

But Kohli, a master of getting spectators behind his teammates, found this unique method of creating that effect. Fans heard him shout "Taali maarte raho" (Keep clapping) from the field and Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, and Priyank Panchal were seen following the suggestion.

You can watch Kohli's gesture below, along with some reactions from fans, who took to Twitter to applaud the Indian skipper's contagious energy:

Kanav Bali🏏 @Concussion__Sub Kohli celebrates the wickets.. looks towards his team dug out and shouts 'Keep Clapping Boys.. Keep Clapping' and this follows..



This guy just creates an amazing atmosphere in the match.. Kohli celebrates the wickets.. looks towards his team dug out and shouts 'Keep Clapping Boys.. Keep Clapping' and this follows.. This guy just creates an amazing atmosphere in the match.. https://t.co/ens77zqg3M

Max @chahanicharcha



Virat Kohli to his team & dugout mates:

"Taali bajate raho .. keep clapping"

#CricketTwitter #SAvIND #INDvSA #INDvsSA

CRICKET @cric8addictyash

#ViratKohli #INDvSA #Cricket Kohli signalling the dugout to clap for the team. And All the Indian players from the dug-out clapping ahead of each & every ball with Kohli supporting from the ground, this is great culture with no crowd in the venue. Kohli signalling the dugout to clap for the team. And All the Indian players from the dug-out clapping ahead of each & every ball with Kohli supporting from the ground, this is great culture with no crowd in the venue.#ViratKohli #INDvSA #Cricket https://t.co/SuEP2G7Yoo

On-field players aren't allowed to make any noise after a bowler starts his run-up. So Kohli, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, among other players, offered claps after every ball, while the players on the bench continued clapping even during run-ups.

Kohli takes center stage again after a riveting day

After fulfilling his role as captain to perfection, all eyes will once again be on Kohli, the batsman, when Day 3 of the decider kicks off on Thursday.

India bowled out South Africa for 210, 13 runs short of their first-innings score, before finishing at 57-2 at stumps with an overall lead of 70. However, the visitors are far from a comfortable position. They still need at least 150 more runs for a challenging fourth-innings score, which will require contributions from all.

We have seen innumerable collapses in the recent past and India will have to be wary of that too. Kohli, who scored a brilliant 79 in the first innings, has looked the most comfortable against the Proteas along with Cheteshwar Pujara. The skipper will once again have to lead from the front to allow his team a shot at winning the series.

Edited by Prem Deshpande