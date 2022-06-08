We need to ensure we get best side for one-off Test against England: Rahul Dravid on resting big guns for IND vs SA 2022 T20Is

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has revealed why several big names have been rested for the five-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning on June 9. The likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing against the Proteas.

South Africa have named quite a strong side for the series and some expected India to do the same. However, quite a few eyebrows were raised when KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were named captain and vice-captain respectively for the series.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the 1st T20I, Rahul Dravid explained why it was important for the big players who play all three formats to get some rest. He said:

"It's not difficult at all. We (Rohit and I) are in touch. (KL) Rahul has captained before, we are clear on a lot of things. Rohit is one of our all-format player and it is unrealistic to expect all (all format players) to be available for every series."

Dravid also shed light on the one-off Test against England that will begin on July 1. He reckons the rest period could ensure that the players remain fresh for that crucial encounter. He added:

"We need to ensure that they are fit for all the big tournaments, we need to manage them before that to ensure that they are peaking then. We also have the Test match in the UK spilling from last year and we need to ensure we try to be able to get the best side for that Test match."

Rahul Dravid on perks of rotating players

Rahul Dravid stated that with so much international cricket being played around the year, it is almost impossible to field the strongest XI in every single game.

The 49-year-old feels this could be a great opportunity for other young players to rise to the occasion. Dravid also believes this will help the management test the depth of talent in Indian cricket.

On this, he stated:

"With the kind of busy schedule, we have to understand there are times we need to rest our big players. We won't be able to field our strongest team all the time. It gives youngsters opportunities and increases the depth of our squad and gives us an opportunity to assess how good they are."

The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9, Thursday.

