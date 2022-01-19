When was the last time Ravichandran Ashwin represented India in ODIs?

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled well so far in the first ODI between India and South Africa, which is currently underway in Paarl. Ashwin conceded 28 runs in his six overs, picking up the wicket of opening batter Quinton de Kock.

Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian Test squad for years, but he lost his place in the white-ball team after the ODI series against West Indies in 2017. The right-arm off-spinner played his last ODI match for the Men in Blue on June 30, 2017, where he returned with figures of 3/28.

Geofinn_12

Wishing him for a good performamce today!!

#Ashwin #INDvSA R Ashwin in ODI XI for the first time since 30 Jun 2017

Despite his three-wicket haul, the selectors did not pick the off-spinner for the next one-dayers. Ashwin finally found his way back into the 50-over team after some consistent performances in the Indian Premier League. Another reason that contributed to Ashwin's return was the dip in Kuldeep Yadav's form.

After dropping Ravichandran Ashwin from the ODI team, the selectors picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Yadav as the spinners. They made the decision to increase the chances of taking wickets in the middle overs.

Both wrist-spinners made an instant impact after their debuts. But their performances dipped gradually, leading to another change in strategy from the Indian team management.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing together for the first time in international cricket

-This is KL Rahul's 1st match as List A captain

-R Ashwin & Y Chahal have never played together for India

-India played their last ODI in July 2021 led by Shikhar Dhawan

-This is KL Rahul's 1st match as List A captain -R Ashwin & Y Chahal have never played together for India-India played their last ODI in July 2021 led by Shikhar Dhawan -Last time Virat Kohli was neither a captain/vice-captain of ODI team:v SL at Hobart in 2012.Scored 133*(86)

As mentioned ahead, Ashwin made way for the leg-spinners in the Indian team. The off-spinner has now returned to the ODI playing XI after more than four years, marking the first time he will share the spin-bowling responsibilities with Chahal in the international arena.

It will be interesting to see how the two spinners perform together against the South African side.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee