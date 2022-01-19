When was the last time Ravichandran Ashwin represented India in ODIs?

Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled well so far in the first ODI between India and South Africa, which is currently underway in Paarl. Ashwin conceded 28 runs in his six overs, picking up the wicket of opening batter Quinton de Kock.
Ashwin has been a regular member of the Indian Test squad for years, but he lost his place in the white-ball team after the ODI series against West Indies in 2017. The right-arm off-spinner played his last ODI match for the Men in Blue on June 30, 2017, where he returned with figures of 3/28.
Despite his three-wicket haul, the selectors did not pick the off-spinner for the next one-dayers. Ashwin finally found his way back into the 50-over team after some consistent performances in the Indian Premier League. Another reason that contributed to Ashwin's return was the dip in Kuldeep Yadav's form.
After dropping Ravichandran Ashwin from the ODI team, the selectors picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Yadav as the spinners. They made the decision to increase the chances of taking wickets in the middle overs.
Both wrist-spinners made an instant impact after their debuts. But their performances dipped gradually, leading to another change in strategy from the Indian team management.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are playing together for the first time in international cricket
As mentioned ahead, Ashwin made way for the leg-spinners in the Indian team. The off-spinner has now returned to the ODI playing XI after more than four years, marking the first time he will share the spin-bowling responsibilities with Chahal in the international arena.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It will be interesting to see how the two spinners perform together against the South African side.