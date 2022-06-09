"Will he bat at No.4, or play finisher's role for India?" - Parthiv Patel on Hardik Pandya ahead of 1st IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel is eager to see what all-rounder Hardik Pandya brings to the table for Team India on his comeback. The 28-year-old last featured for the Men in Blue during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Pandya missed almost the entire home season after that to recover from injury and focus on his bowling. He came out of the break with flying colours in the IPL, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of just 7.28.

Hardik Pandya also scored 487 runs for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 batting at No. 4.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel stated that he wanted to see what role Team India would give Pandya since he was so successful batting higher in the middle-order. He said:

"It will be interesting to see that as he plays at No. 4 for the Titans, will he bat at No.4 for India, or will he play the finisher's role?"

Patel also spoke about whether the 28-year-old would be trusted to be the fifth bowler after his impressive IPL 2022 performances. He added:

"He bowled throughout IPL 2022 but didn't complete his four overs on many occasions although he bowled well in the final. So if he is fit enough to bowl four overs, this Indian team will play with a completely different balance."

BCCI @BCCI - KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa #INDvSA NEWS- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury.The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA

Whenever Hardik Pandya plays for India, he gives them a different type of balance: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel is really excited to see Pandya in the Indian setup ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup later this year. The 37-year-old feels the all-rounder gives the Men in Blue a completely different kind of balance. He stated:

"Very excited with the return of Hardik Pandya. He performed really well for the Gujarat Titans. Whenever he comes into the Indian team, he brings a different type of balance because he is an all-rounder."

With KL Rahul ruled out, Pandya has been named as Rishabh Pant's deputy in the five-match T20I series against South Africa set to begin tonight.

