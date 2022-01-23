"Yaar ye toh Choti Virat hai" - Fans go crazy as Vamika makes first appearance during the 3rd ODI against SA

Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika finally made a public appearance during the third ODI between India and South Africa in Cape Town. After reaching his half-century, Virat Kohli dedicated the milestone to his daughter with a 'cradle' celebration. Wife Anushka Sharma and Vamika celebrated his 64th ODI fifty from the stands.

Chasing 288, Virat Kohli departed for a well-made 65 off 84 balls in the 32nd over, getting a leading edge off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for Temba Bavuma to take a simple catch at cover.

Anushka Sharma, holding the daughter in her arms, delivered a round of applause for her husband, while Vamika was having a joyful time. She recently turned one earlier this month, on January 11.

Virat Kohli's fans were elated to get a glance of Vamika for the first time and expressed their joy on Twitter. They felt that Vamika had a striking semblance to her father, as many termed her a "Xerox copy" of Virat Kohli. Almost all of them echoed this sentiment and were in awe of the adorable kid.

I was not in favor of Virat Kohli's captaincy - Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently revealed that he was not a big fan of Virat Kohli's captaincy. He stressed that Kohli was always better off delivering withe the bat, scoring hundreds and winning games for his side.

Speaking to the Indian Express about Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure, Akhtar said:

"Everyone knows what is happening to him and who is doing it. I do not need to say anything. He captained for six-seven years. I was not in favor of his captaincy."

He added:

"I just wanted him to keep scoring hundreds. Let him just focus on his batting. Let him just score runs now. I think Rohit Sharma would be the right choice for the time being. It’s good if he doesn’t succumb to this pressure."

Rohit Sharma is currently the strong favorite to become the next Test captain after Virat Kohli relinquished the leadership responsibilities at the end of the third Test versus the Proteas.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal