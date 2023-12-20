IND vs SA 2023, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs South Africa match?

South Africa beat India by eight wickets in yesterday’s ODI match at the St George's Park in Gqeberha. With the thumping triumph, the Proteas squared the three-match series 1-1. The decider will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, December 21.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the hosts came up with a clinical effort to clean up the Men in Blue for 211 in 46.2 overs as Nandre Burger starred with 3/30. Proteas opener Tony de Zorzi then slammed 119* off 122 as the chasing side cruised past the target in 42.3 overs.

De Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks (52 off 81) got South Africa off to a commanding start, adding 130 for the opening wicket in 27.5 overs. The two rarely looked in any trouble against the Indian bowlers as they eased towards India’s total.

Hendricks played the anchor role in the partnership and hit seven fours in his half-century before top-edging a pull off Arshdeep Singh to deep backward square leg. De Zorzi continued the great work in the company of Rassie van der Dussen (36 off 51) as the duo added 76 runs for the second wicket.

In some consolation for India, Van der Dussen was caught behind off Rinku Singh just before South Africa crossed the target. De Zorzi was there till the end to see his team past the finish line. He struck nine fours and six sixes in his wonderful knock - his last maximum also bringing up the winning runs for the Proteas.

Burger’s three-fer sinks India

Earlier, Team India came up with a poor effort with the willow after being sent into bat by South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) was trapped lbw second ball to Burger and also wasted a review. Sai Sudharsan played yet another impressive knock for the Men in Blue, scoring a defiant 62 off 83 balls.

Sai Sudharsan featured in a third-wicket stand of 68 with skipper KL Rahul, who contributed 56 off 64 balls. However, most of the other Indian batters struggled. Tilak Varma scored a painfully slow 10 off 30 balls. Sanju Samson was bowled for 12 off 23 playing a loose stroke, while Rinku (17 off 14) was smartly stumped off Keshav Maharaj’s bowling.

Arshdeep Singh contributed 18 off 17, but there was not much else in the term of resistance from the Indian lower order as the visitors failed to play out their 50 overs.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs South Africa ODI?

Burger was outstanding with the ball for South Africa, claiming 3/30. Maharaj and Beuran Hendricks claimed two scalps each. In the chase, De Zorzi led the way with a terrific ton.

For India, Sai Sudharsan and captain Rahul compiled half-centuries. The bowlers could not make much of an impact defending a small total.

Proteas opener De Zorzi was named Player of the Match for his fantastic century.

