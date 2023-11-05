IND vs SA: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and South Africa’s last matches in 2023 World Cup

India will play South Africa in their next 2023 World Cup match at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

The Men in Blue have stretched their unbeaten streak to seven matches in the ongoing marquee ICC tournament. The Proteas, on the other hand, are leading the points table with six wins in seven games. They have only lost to the Netherlands by 38 runs in the World Cup so far.

In the ODI World Cups, India are trailing the Proteas 2-3 in five games. The two teams last faced off in 2019, where India won by six wickets.

In the 2019 clash, South Africa posted 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Chris Morris top scored with 42 runs off 34 balls, while Andile Phehlukwayo and David Miller chipped in with scores of 34 and 31, respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 4/51, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets apiece. Kuldeep Yadav also scalped one wicket.

In response, Rohit Sharma’s ton helped India chase down the target by six wickets with 2.3 overs to spare. The opener remained unbeaten on 122 off 144, including two sixes and 13 boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas, bagging two wickets, while Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo took one apiece.

In 50-over World Cups, South Africa registered their last win against India in 2011 when they beat the Men in Blue by three wickets.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in a one-sided match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

Asked to bat first, the hosts posted 357/8 in their allotted 50 overs. Shubman Gill starred with the bat, scoring a run-a-ball 92, including two maximums and 11 boundaries. Virat Kohli also slammed 88 off 94, comprising 11 fours. Together, the duo shared an 189-run partnership for the second wicket after India captain Rohit Sharma (4) departed cheaply.

Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja provided a late flourish with the bat, scoring 82 (56) and 35 (24), respectively. Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, finishing with stunning figures of 5/80, while Dushmantha Chameera picked up a solitary wicket.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 55 in 19.4 overs as all batters had an off day at the office. Mohammed Shami stole the show with his five-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck. Ravindra Jadeja put the final nail in the coffin by sending back Dilshan Madushanka.

South Africa's scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

Like India, a clinical all-round effort helped South Africa beat New Zealand by 190 runs in their last World Cup fixture.

Sent in to bat first, the Proteas posted 357/4 in 50 overs. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock starred with the bat. Dussen smashed an unbeaten 133 off 118, including five sixes and nine boundaries. De Kock, on the other hand, slammed 114 off 116, including three sixes and 10 fours. Together, the duo shared a 200-run partnership for the second wicket.

David Miller provided the finishing touches with a quickfire 53 off 30, including four sixes and two boundaries. Tim Southee picked up two wickets for New Zealand, while James Neesham scalped one.

In response, the Blackcaps were bundled out for 167. Glenn Phillips smashed 60 off 50 balls, including four sixes and as many boundaries before being the last man to be dismissed.

Keshav Maharaj emerged as the pick of the Proteas bowlers, returning with figures of 4/46, while Marco Jansen bagged three wickets. Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee and Kagiso Rabada scalped two and one wicket apiece, respectively.