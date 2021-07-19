IND vs SL 2021: India should not take Sri Lanka lightly at all, warns Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has warned the Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian cricket team against taking their opponents lightly in the second ODI. The former opener believes the Sri Lankans, although a bit undercooked, have immense potential and can put the visitors' young team under the pump with a collective effort.

Aakash Chopra's observation came after India's clinical seven-wicket win in the first ODI. The hosts initially showed some encouraging signs, with a 49-run opening stand and good starts for everyone in the top order. However, no batsman ultimately crossed 50 and the team stumbled to an easily chasable 262-9 in the first innings.

"It doesn't look like that after the first game (if Sri Lanka can give India a challenge in the second ODI). But I still believe it's possible. They need to score some more runs with the bat. A lot of players got a start and when that happens you expect at least one of them to make it big in the next game. And the moment you have that big score and are around that 300-mark, you can certainly put pressure on this Indian team. Youngsters like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw all lack a bit of experience," Aakash Chopra told ESPNcricinfo.

A comprehensive 7-wicket win for #TeamIndia to take 1-0 lead in the series🙌



How good were these two in the chase! 👏👏



8⃣6⃣* runs for captain @SDhawan25 👊

5⃣9⃣ runs for @ishankishan51 on ODI debut 💪



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/rf0sHqdzSK #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/BmAV4UiXjZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2021

The cricketer-turned-commentator cited the example of opener Avishka Fernando, explaining how a pioneering knock from someone like him could easily turn the table on the Indians in the next match.

"I like Avishka a lot, imagine if he gets such a start again and puts up 130 then the same team will look very different and India will be under pressure. You shouldn't think the opponents aren't competing and just 'participating'. It will be great if India wins but I won't take the opponents lightly at all, they are well accustomed to these conditions," added Aakash Chopra.

No need for any change in the second ODI: Aakash Chopra

My dream turning into reality and there is no better feeling. Wearing the India blue is such an honor. Thank you everyone for your wishes and support. The goal remains to continue the hard work, giving it my all for my country 🇮🇳💙😍 pic.twitter.com/YzjWtSjnT2 — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) July 18, 2021

Aakash Chopra opined that there's no scope for changes in the Indian playing XI ahead of the second ODI because most of the players looked in decent touch in the first match. He said:

"Not at all and there are two reasons for it. Firstly, you should pick the original team for a 3-match series after a lot of thought and planning because there should be a change only when something has gone radically wrong...There's neither a scope for a tactical change here nor form wise because whoever batted did well and whoever bowled, did decently too."

India will look to capitalize on their 1-0 lead in the second ODI on Tuesday (July 20).

Edited by Sai Krishna