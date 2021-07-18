IND vs SL 2021: "KulCha is back!" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal reunite

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are featuring together for India after a span of more than two years. The last time these two played together was in the 2019 World Cup game against England.
Both wrist spinners had a formidable combination while playing together and have once again been reunited in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. A new-look Team India are bowling first and both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would be keen to make an impact.
Twitter reacts to Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together
Fans on Twitter were absolutely ecstatic to see both Kuldeep and Chahal play together after such a long time. They cannot wait to see the duo bowl in tandem and create problems for the opposition once again. Here is what they had to say:
Both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal aren't considered bowlers who can bat a bit. The ability of Hardik Pandya to give 10 overs with the ball as well as bat well down the order was something that gave the Indian team that balance in the past.
However, after Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were clobbered to all parts of the ground by England in the World Cup, the Indian team management lost faith in the duo and had to include Ravindra Jadeja to add depth to their batting.
Injury to Hardik Pandya later didn't help either as Jadeja would then have to play as an all-rounder. However, with Hardik now bowling again, the Indian team got an opportunity to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together. Krunal Pandya's availability also gives them that much-needed depth in batting.
Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been rewarded for their performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and are making their ODI debuts. All eyes, though, will be on how Kuldeep and Chahal bowl together as their numbers are simply staggering when they perform as a combined force.