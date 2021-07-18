IND vs SL 2021: "KulCha is back!" - Fans erupt as Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal reunite

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are featuring together for India after a span of more than two years. The last time these two played together was in the 2019 World Cup game against England.

Both wrist spinners had a formidable combination while playing together and have once again been reunited in the first ODI against Sri Lanka. A new-look Team India are bowling first and both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal would be keen to make an impact.

Twitter reacts to Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together

Fans on Twitter were absolutely ecstatic to see both Kuldeep and Chahal play together after such a long time. They cannot wait to see the duo bowl in tandem and create problems for the opposition once again. Here is what they had to say:

Yuzi Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav our KulCha featuring in the same playing XI in a ODI match for the first time since the Edgbaston ODI against England in 2019 World Cup. #INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 18, 2021

Delighted that India have gone in with Kuldeep and Chahal. Keen to see if they can get that combination going again; especially Kuldeep. This is a big series for him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2021

KulCha, finally.



Kuldeep alongside Chahal averages 22 with the ball. Without him, the average shoots up to 36!#INDvSL — Suvajit Mustafi 🏏🎬🇮🇳🇳🇿 (@RibsGully) July 18, 2021

When Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal appear together - 34 ODIs.

KY - 65 wkts, ave 22.74, Eco 4.94, SR 27.60

YC - 53 wkts, ave 29.26, Eco 5.24, SR 33.53



India won 24, lost 9, Tie 1 (Win% 70.59)

First: 3-9-2017 at Colombo RPS

Last: 30-6-2019 at Birmingham (v Eng)#SLvIND #Kulcha — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 18, 2021

Kuldeep And Chahal Back Together After 2 Years, 17 Days. #SLvIND #INDvSL — Oggy 💕 (@SirOggyBilla) July 18, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back together after 2019 World Cup game against England.

Finally #Kulcha is back 🔙 pic.twitter.com/hsFsYInRAs — Aniket Anjan🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnjanAniket) July 18, 2021

Quite apt, KulCha will get to bowl in tandem #INDvsSL — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 18, 2021

Wicket off the first ball for Chahal. Won't mind one of those Golden 'Kulcha' days!#SLvIND — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) July 18, 2021

Both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal aren't considered bowlers who can bat a bit. The ability of Hardik Pandya to give 10 overs with the ball as well as bat well down the order was something that gave the Indian team that balance in the past.

However, after Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were clobbered to all parts of the ground by England in the World Cup, the Indian team management lost faith in the duo and had to include Ravindra Jadeja to add depth to their batting.

Injury to Hardik Pandya later didn't help either as Jadeja would then have to play as an all-rounder. However, with Hardik now bowling again, the Indian team got an opportunity to play both Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal together. Krunal Pandya's availability also gives them that much-needed depth in batting.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been rewarded for their performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and are making their ODI debuts. All eyes, though, will be on how Kuldeep and Chahal bowl together as their numbers are simply staggering when they perform as a combined force.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee