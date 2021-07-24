IND vs. SL 2021: "Prithvi Shaw is a showstopper"- Suryakumar Yadav

Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has heaped praise on teammate Prithvi Shaw for working hard on his fitness and improving his game. The 30-year-old labeled Shaw a 'showstopper.'

Speaking to media at a virtual press conference after winning the Man of the Series award against Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about his views on Prithvi Shaw's rise. He replied:

"I only have one word for him. Whenever I see him bat or whenever I meet him, I only call him a 'showstopper,' meaning he is someone whom you love seeing and who loves everyone to have an eye on him.

"So, whenever he bats, he bats like that. And I would love to see him remain the same. He is batting brilliantly. His attitude while batting is brilliant. He has worked very hard on his fitness. It is really good to see him doing so well."

Suryakumar Yadav signed off by saying he was excited to see how the young Indian opener performs in his upcoming matches.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw performed brilliantly in the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw played a pivotal role in India's ODI series win against Sri Lanka. Both Mumbai batters came through for India more often than not.

While Shaw provided Team India with excellent starts, Yadav ensured the middle order capitalized on the good platform laid by the openers.

Both Shaw and Yadav amassed more than 100 runs in the three ODIs against Sri Lanka. Yadav, making his ODI debut in the series, scored 124 runs at an average of 62, whereas Shaw aggregated 105 runs at a strike rate of 125.

Opener Prithvi Shaw, middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav and off-spinner Jayant Yadav are likely to join the Indian Test team in England as replacements for injured players@pdevendra reportshttps://t.co/KMGzAflYMu — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 23, 2021

According to reports, Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav are likely taking a flight to the United Kingdom soon. Both players are expected to join the Indian Test squad for the England series along with Jayant Yadav.

