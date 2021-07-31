IND vs SL 2021: “Rahul Chahar reminds me a little of Rashid Khan” - Former Team India cricketer pays huge compliment to young spinner

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for his impactful performances in the recently-concluded limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. Chopra paid a massive compliment to Chahar, stating that the young leggie reminded him a little of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

Although Team India ended up losing the T20I series 1-2, Chahar impressed with four wickets, including 3 for 15 in the final T20. He also claimed 3 for 54 in the only ODI he played.

Speaking about Chahar on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised the young bowler and said:

“Rahul Chahar doesn’t not play regularly in the Team India squad since Yuzvendra Chahal is the No. 1 leg-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are also other spin options Team India have. Varun Chakravarthy is also trying to make a name as a mystery spinner. But Chahar has grabbed every opportunity that has come his way to play for Team India."

"Chahar bowls with a lot of confidence and is incisive and accurate. He bowls quick through the air and the ball often zips past the batsman on pitching. From his action, it seems like he is bowling a googly when he is actually delivering a leg-spinner. He has got this mystery about him and variations, which remind me a little about Rashid Khan. If he does well in the IPL, Team India will be tempted to play him in the T20 World Cup along with Chahal.”

Kul-Cha are back for Team India, give them more chances: Aakash Chopra

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic: BCCI

One of the key takeaways from the Sri Lanka series for Team India was going to be the performance of the spin duo - Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. According to Chopra, both players took their opportunities and proved that they still have it in them to perform for Team India. Analyzing the performance of Kul-Cha, Chopra stated:

“Don’t forget Kul-Cha. There was a reason they were playing together for Team India at one point of time. Whenever, they get chances, they will do well. Both Kuldeep and Chahal made a major impact in the first two ODIs and were among the wickets as well. Kuldeep got an opportunity in the T20Is too and did not let the chance slip. There is a lesson for KKR in this. They need to play him and give him that confidence.”

Chahal was the leading wicket-taker in the ODIs with five wickets while Kuldeep claimed two scalps each in both the ODI and T20I series.

