Ind vs SL 2021 rain update: Colombo weather, July 27

Cloudy weather and high humidity will persist in Colombo as India locks horns with Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the R. Premadasa Stadium today.

The first match saw the visitors register a comprehensive 38-run victory, and they will look to seal the second game as well, just as they did in the ODI leg.

For Sri Lanka, it is an opportunity to equal the series and head into a humdinger of a third match. But for the most part, this series is all about getting a chance to test their mettle ahead of the ICC World T20.

Colombo weather forecast: Cloudy at 26 degrees

Although there are thunderstorms predicted, it is unlikely to bother the game slated to start at 8 pm IST. The Weather Channel estimates the temperature to be a pleasant 26 degrees and a humidity of 88%.

The weather has been pretty steady with occasional showers, as is usually expected in the country this time of the year and the pattern will continue.

The report suggests there will be some rain coming in around 11 pm IST. However, like the last game, we can hope that the match will have reached its closing stages.

Schedule and where to watch

Let's have a quick look at the schedule for this brief series.

1st T20I - July 25, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo | India win by 28 runs

2nd T20I - July 27, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd T20I - July 29, 8:00 PM IST, Colombo

Like the ODI series, Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series in India. Fans can enjoy the three T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. Live streaming of the three games will be available on SonyLIV.com and the Sony LIV app.

Fans in the United States can watch the three matches of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming) DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

