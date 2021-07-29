IND vs SL 2021: "Sri Lanka's celebration didn't look like they were playing India's C team" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra took a cheeky dig at the Sri Lankan team for celebrating after winning a thrilling game against a depleted Indian side. 9 players from the Indian team, including Krunal Pandya who tested positive for COVID-19, had to be isolated and the visitors had just 11 players to choose from.

Despite the lack of options, India made a match out of it and almost won the game. But Aakash Chopra also understands why the hosts were so pumped up after the victory as they have been tasting defeats consistently.

It's funny how Sri Lanka is celebrating this much. They just won a close contest against probably the "C" team of India.



Even Gokuldham society should send some of its players to play in #SLvsIND — Naraaz Ahmed (@boyzpledwell) July 28, 2021

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Aakash Chopra explained how excited Sri Lanka would be at the opportunity to beat India in a bilateral series.

"It is a huge opportunity for Sri Lanka because if you saw the celebration after winning the second T20I, it didn't look as if they were playing India's C team. The celebration shows what the win meant to them. They are not seeing the strength of the opposition but are just focused on winning. And this happens when you keep on losing games that a win suddenly lifts your morale, be it a win in any form," Aakash Chopra asserted.

India will need to play Wanindu Hasaranga carefully: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that since India have only five batting options left, they cannot afford to take huge risks against the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially against Wanindu Hasaranga.

The leg-spinner has been a menace for the visitors on the tour and has been difficult to pick. Chopra explained how India can counter the threat of Hasaranga and play him smartly in the T20I series decider.

"There is no pace in the pitch so the batsmen are failing to time the ball from Hasaranga. They will need to think to play straighter and find atleast 2-3 boundaries in his four overs. He is very accurate and pitches the balk consistently oin the right length. India has not a lot of batsmen so if they try to attack it could prove to be the final nail in the coffin. So they will need to be careful while playing him," Chopra concluded.

