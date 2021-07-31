IND vs SL 2021: “Suryakumar Yadav should be in Team India’s playing XI in the T20 World Cup” - Aakash Chopra

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra has termed Suryakumar Yadav’s impressive performance as the biggest positive for the visitors from the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. Chopra feels that the Indian think-tank must have Yadav in the playing XI in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

30-year-old Yadav was named player of the series in the ODIs for registering scores of 31 not out, 53 and 40. He scored a half-century in the first T20I as well before being forced into isolation after being identified as a close contact of COVID-positive Krunal Pandya.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra hailed Yadav’s consistency and batted for his inclusion in the starting XI in the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer stated:

“Suryakumar Yadav was absolutely sensational. Of course, he played only four of the six matches before being placed in isolation. I am glad he has not tested positive because he has to go to England. Everything about Yadav was brilliant. He batted with great confidence and dominated the bowling. In the race for the No. 4 spot, in which Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are also contenders, Yadav is definitely ahead."

"Even if he has decent IPL in the second half of this year’s edition, he should be in the T20 World Cup squad. The Team India squad for the tournament will be a big one owing to COVID-19, so Yadav should anyways feature in it. But I feel he should even be in Team India’s playing XI in the World Cup matches. The kind of form he is in, he has been a huge positive for India,” Chopra added.

Deepak Chahar has presented himself as an all-round option for Team India

Chopra was also impressed with pacer Deepak Chahar’s performance in the series. According to the cricket expert, the Team India bowler has emphatically answered doubts over his ability to take wickets with the old ball. Also, his success with the bat has strengthened his case for a place in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup. Chopra elaborated:

“Deepak Chahar has proved himself before as well. He has a six-for to his name, including a hat-trick, which is ctually a world record performance. He has been brilliant with the new ball in the IPL. However, critics were unsure of whether he could take wickets with the old ball. He played two one-dayers and one T20I for Team India in Sri Lanka and claimed scalps with the old ball.”

“His innings of 69 not out in the second ODI came at a time when the match seemed out of Team India’s grasp. He won the match and the series for the team. He should make the T20 World Cup squad. And, since he is batting well, he has also presented himself as an all-round option, who can strengthen the lower-order and give depth to the batting,” Chopra further said.

Chahar claimed four wickets in two ODIs and two scalps in the first T20I. His unbeaten half-century in the second one-dayer enabled Team India to chase down 276 after they had crumbled to 193 for 7.

