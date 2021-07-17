IND vs SL 2021: "They have played IPL but not international cricket" - Dasun Shanaka feels both teams are evenly matched

Newly-appointed Sri Lanka white-ball skipper Dasun Shanaka believes both teams are evenly matched ahead of the first ODI against India on Sunday. The visiting squad has a new look to it and a number of fresh faces that might take the field.

Dasun Shanaka feels that although the new faces in the Indian team have played in the IPL, their lack of exposure to international cricket will be something that Sri Lanka can use to their advantage.

“Both teams will start evenly because they (India) have got new players coming up. We all know that they have played IPL but still they haven’t played international cricket, so both the teams have even chances," Dasun Shanaka was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 squad for the 3-match ODI series & the 3-match T20I series against India 🇮🇳 - https://t.co/qVd9nJxpau#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/9gqEGVlM79 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 16, 2021

While India had named their contingent long ago, Sri Lanka only announced their 23-man squad on Friday. However, Dasun Shanaka feels the element of surprise will give the opposition less time to prepare against the strengths and weaknesses of the Sri Lankan team. He added:

"Yes (on whether naming the team late is an advantage), a slight advantage because they (India) haven’t seen these guys in international cricket, as well. So yes, I feel they have to prepare well for these newcomers as well.”

Captaincy is challenging but focus is to perform well as a team: Dasun Shanaka

📸 Sri Lanka's under lights practice session ahead of Indian white ball series 💡#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/OIOk7axvVT — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 16, 2021

Sri Lankan cricket has had to face many issues of late, right from the players showing discontent over the wage structure, to some of them getting suspended for breaching the bio-bubble in England.

Dasun Shanaka understands that while these off-the-field things might make captaincy difficult, the Sri Lankan team is fully committed to performing well on the field.

“Ya, it is always challenging, you know international cricket and the outside (off the field) problems, it all matters, but at the end of the day you have to get to it and perform as a team, it is the main concern we all have, so I am sure that boys will look on to it,” Dasun Shanaka concluded.

