IND vs SL 2021: "This innings could be a turning point for how selectors look at Deepak Chahar"- Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta has been highly impressed with the way Deepak Chahar batted in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Batting at No. 8, Chahar scored a scintillating 69* and helped India reach a target of 276 with three wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

India needed 83 runs at one stage and had just three wickets in hand. However, Deepak Chahar paced his innings to perfection, and together with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, took India home in thrilling fashion.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta explained why Deepak Chahar could be the bowling all-rounder that Team India are desperately looking for.

"If India miss something in white-ball cricket, that is the presence of an all-rounder. Deepak Chahar has proved in this game that he can satisfy that role.

"This innings could be a turning point for how selectors look at him. He bowled well at the death and also batted well. If he improves, he can be the all-rounder as well that India needs."

The biggest positive was Deepak Chahar's batting: Deep Dasgupta

Two wickets with the ball, 69* off 82 with the bat!

Record 8th wicket unbeaten partnership with Bhuvi in a run chase!

India win the match by 3 wickets and also clinch the 3-match series!



'India B' they said, B - Brilliant!

That's the power of csk player#INDvSL #DeepakChahar pic.twitter.com/JjONNMqKOm — Likithreddy Gatta (@LikithreddyG) July 21, 2021

Deep Dasgupta also highlighted how maturely Deepak Chahar played the situation. He shed light on the 48th over when Sri Lanka's best bowler of the day, Wanindu Hasaranga, was bowling.

Having already picked up three wickets, Hasaranga was called upon to break the partnership.

But like a proper batter, Deepak Chahar saw off his over and attacked in the next over. He planned his innings to perfection, and that is what stood out for Dasgupta.

"The biggest positive to come out of this match has been Deepak Chahar's batting. The way he batted, the maturity that he showed, especially by playing out Hasaranga's 48th over, he knew this was his last over and there was no need to take a risk.

"That showed that he had a set game plan and was assured about his and his partner's (Bhuvneshwar) ability."

