Watch: Team India skipper Shikhar Dhawan takes a stunning catch to dismiss Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka were off to a sedate start in their first ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (July 18). Shikhar Dhawan's brilliance on the field pegged the hosts back after they enjoyed a solid powerplay.

The Indian skipper took a running catch at mid-on after pedaling back from short midwicket to complete a tumbling catch. He celebrated with his trademark celebration after claiming the catch to dismiss a well-set Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa was off to a brisk start, scoring 24 in 21 balls studded with two fours and as many sixes. He was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, who pitched the ball short outside the off-stump. He followed it up with another wicket, dismissing opener Minod Bhanuka for 27.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: A quick look at the proceedings so far

Shikhar Dhawan and his men were asked to bowl and it was a quiet powerplay with the hosts making 55 at the loss of one wicket. Avishka Fernando was the first to go for 32 with Yuzvendra Chahal getting a wicket off his very first delivery.

The second powerplay was a better one for India as they bagged two quick wickets to push Sri Lanka on the backfoot.

At the time of writing, the scorecard read 94 for 3 from 19 overs. Dhananjaya de Silva and Charith Asalanka were at the crease, aiming to rebuild Sri Lanka's inning. Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will be keen to restrict their opponents to a lesser score.

Shikhar Dhawan and the playing XI against for the 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India had two debutants in the first ODI. Mumbai Indians batsmen Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were handed their ODI caps against Sri Lanka.

