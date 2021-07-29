IND vs SL 2021: "We wait till the medical team informs us" - Paras Mhambrey gives an update on Navdeep Saini's injury

Team India fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who suffered a shoulder injury, is currently being monitored by the BCCI's medical team, confirmed bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Saini injured his shoulder while putting in a valiant effort in the 19th over to save a boundary. He was seen holding his shoulders in sheer pain before walking off the field with the physio.

Navdeep Saini didn't get a single over and now walks off injured. Tough day.#SLvIND — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) July 28, 2021

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Paras Mhambrey stated that a decision regarding Navdeep Saini tomorrow morning. He said:

"In Navdeep's case, I think the medical team is handling it. They will assess the situation tonight or maybe tomorrow morning and take a decision accordingly. I think once the decision is taken and conveyed to the selectors and the coach and then if needed we will make changes.

"But we will have to assess and wait till the medical team informs us," he added.

Surprisingly, Navdeep Saini, who was playing his first match of the tour, didn't bowl in the match. It is unknown whether he was carrying an injury and was forced to play after nine cricketers were ruled out of the series in the wake of Krunal Pandya testing COVID-19 positive.

There is a lot of talent available with us in the pipeline: Paras Mhambrey

Paras Mhambrey, who has been with the India A set-up since 2015 has seen a lot of current bowlers grow. Speaking about the performances of the young bowlers, who have come up the ranks since India A days, the former cricketer looked content and was pleased that the hard work is now reaping rewards.

"Pretty happy with their performance. I have seen them for the past few years. They have been part of the India A setup for a while and very pleased with the way they have progressed.

The guys who made this possible!!! A total team effort...🤗 pic.twitter.com/XfMJnXnNrA — Paras Mhambrey (@parasmhambrey) February 3, 2018

They definitely have a lot of potential and that's the reason they have played for the country. I think I am very happy with the pool we have had in terms of the spinners and the fast bowlers. There is a lot of talent available with us so definitely looking forward," he added.

