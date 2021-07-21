IND vs SL 2021: "You have to be patient with them"- Deep Dasgupta backs Shaw, Ishan despite failures in second ODI

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta believes the cricketing fraternity should not be critical of the way Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan were dismissed in the second game.

Prithvi Shaw scored a scintillating 43 while Ishan Kishan slammed a half-century on his ODI debut in the first game against Sri Lanka. However, both failed to make a mark in the second ODI. Shaw was cleaned up as he tried to cut a ball that was too full, while Ishan chopped on while trying to muscle the ball through the covers.

However, in a video on his YouTube Channel, Deep Dasgupta explained that there would be times when such attacking players would not be rewarded for their shots. He feels encouraging them to express themselves will be the right thing to do.

"They (Prithvi and Ishan) didn't score many runs in this game but they will have such games because of the high-risk shots that they play. You might feel frustrated but you have to be patient with them. They are match-winners but when they get out in such way you feel they are ordinary batters. To encourage such batters who play freely and express themselves, you have to be patient with them," Deep Dasgupta opined.

It just feels everything is under control when Suryakumar Yadav bats: Deep Dasgupta

India under pressure and Suryakumar Yadav stands tall with a fifty from just 42 balls and this is his maiden fifty in ODI. What a knock, Sky. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wh59QyeYpv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2021

Deep Dasgupta was impressed with the way Suryakumar Yadav batted. Although the right-hander couldn't take India home, he scored a classy half-century and dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers, especially the spinners. Dasgupta believes Suryakumar's biggest strength is his assured body language.

"Suryakumar was looking completely different than all the other batters. He has such a presence and body language that it just feels that everything is under control when he is batting. He may or may not win games, but it just feels that as long as he is there, things are under control and that is the most unique thing about him," Deep Dasgupta concluded.

