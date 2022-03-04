[Watch] Rohit Sharma imitates Faf du Plessis' batting stance in dressing room during 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted mimicking South Africa batter Faf du Plessis' batting stance in the dressing room on day one of the Test series opener against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

A video of Rohit's antics was shared by a Twitter user earlier today in which he could be seen imitating du Plessis' batting style during the 42nd over of India's innings. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the ongoing India-Sri Lanka Test series is Sharma's maiden assignment as Team India's red-ball skipper. The right-handed batter got off to a promising start on day one, but failed to score big and was ultimately dismissed for 29 from 28 deliveries.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma is not the first Indian player to have tried his hand at copying Du Plessis's style. The Proteas batter's former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ravindra Jadeja also attempted to mimic the peculiar high backlift stance in the dressing room during the last edition of the Indian Premier League.

"Rohit Sharma won't be happy with 30-40 runs" - Sanjay Bangar

Speaking on Star Sports during the lunch break, ex-India batting coach Sanjay Bangar highlighted how Rohit Sharma has the ability to show restraint at the crease like he did during last year's England tour.

He suggested that the batter should analyze his shot-making skills after his dismissal in the opening Test against Sri Lanka. Bangar reckoned that Sharma is known to score big runs and will be disappointed with himself after getting out in this fashion.

Bangar said:

"The way he showed restraint during the England series against the deliveries outside off, it shows that he can control his instincts even if it means he cannot play his favorite shots anymore. In this innings, he scored two fours in an over and got another two fours in the next, so he trusted the bounce.

“He is known for big scores. He won't be happy with 30-40 runs, so he has to analyze his shot-making. He will have to think about whether he has to go for successive boundaries, or be aggressive," added Bangar.

India won the toss and elected to bat first at Mohali. At the time of writing, they had posted 337 runs on the board and have lost six wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin is at the crease alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

