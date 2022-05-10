"5-10 years down the line, people will say this was one of the good teams India produced" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Reflecting on the Indian Test team's journey over the last few years, Ravichandran Ashwin said they are one of the better sides produced by the country.

India have been the top-ranked team for long periods and reached the final of the first World Test Championship in 2021.

Speaking to the BCCI, Ashwin said:

"It’s been a wonderful team. As I look at it now with a little more maturity and a little bit of a twinkle in my eye, I can see the kind of people I brushed shoulders with in this team. Maybe 5-10 years down the line, people will talk about this being one of the good teams that India has produced."

BCCI @BCCI

Lavish praise from

Tribute to the late Shane Warne



Watch #INDvSL | @Paytm



bit.ly/3tFts28 Early lessons & record-breaking spellLavish praise from #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 & legendary @therealkapildev 's special gestureTribute to the late Shane WarneWatch @ashwinravi99 discuss it all in this special feature Early lessons & record-breaking spell 👌Lavish praise from #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45 & legendary @therealkapildev's special gesture 👏Tribute to the late Shane Warne 🙌Watch @ashwinravi99 discuss it all in this special feature🎥 🔽 #INDvSL | @Paytm bit.ly/3tFts28 https://t.co/fy8nQbpQ7e

"And I’m so delighted for all my fellow cricketers who went on to do some great things," he added.

"Just looking to get better every single day" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin, during the series opener against Sri Lanka, became India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, surpassing Kapil Dev's tally of 434 scalps.

However, he is still looking to continuously improve while also enjoying his game.

"At this point of time, where I stand in my career and the kind of cricket I’m playing, I am just looking to get better every single day with utmost joy and happiness on my face, and I am enjoying this phase," he said.

He also said that his teammates have made it easier for him to enjoy his time on the field.

"Some of my teammates are enabling me to enjoy these moments better," he said.

The 35-year-old now has 436 wickets from 85 matches.

He will next be in action in the second Test against Sri Lanka, which will be a Day-Night encounter in Bengaluru starting on Saturday.

Edited by Diptanil Roy