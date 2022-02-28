"You make a mistake once but regret it for a long time" - Aakash Chopra on Venkatesh Iyer not utilizing his chance

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda might regret not utilizing their chances in the third T20I against Sri Lanka.

Iyer pulled a Lahiru Kumara delivery straight down the deep square leg fielder's throat after scoring just five runs. Hooda was castled by the same bowler with a yorker after he walked too far across to play the ball on the leg side.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on India's batting performance in the final T20I. While naming Shreyas Iyer as his Player of the Match, he said the following about Venkatesh Iyer:

"Venkatesh Iyer was sent up the order. He spoilt his innings and went because you will not get too many chances. Utilize it whenever you get them else you might regret. You make a mistake once but regret it for a long time."

The former Indian cricketer had a similar word of advice for Deepak Hooda. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Hooda got a chance to come up the order. It was a short but good knock. He became a little too cute, he should have actually finished the match. You will not get too many opportunities, when you are getting it, make the best use of it."

Hooda scored 21 runs off 16 deliveries in his maiden knock in T20I cricket. He looked good in the middle before playing an ungainly shot to be dismissed.

"Dushmantha Chameera is playing slightly with Rohit Sharma's ego" - Aakash Chopra

Rohit Sharma was dismissed while trying to play a big shot [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Rohit Sharma falling prey to Dushmantha Chameera again:

"Dushmantha Chameera is playing slightly with Rohit Sharma's ego because there was no need to play that shot but he still played it. Dushmantha has become Rohit's enemy, dismissed him the second time in this series and the sixth time overall. It was a slightly egoistic shot."

The reputed commentator pointed out that Sanju Samson succumbed to his weakness against fuller deliveries. Chopra explained:

"Sanju Samson started looking okay and then he got out. His problem is that both his feet are inside the crease and he can get dismissed against pitched-up deliveries. He got out caught behind."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that Ravindra Jadeja showed once again that his stature as a batter is growing even if he doesn't get to bowl a single over.

