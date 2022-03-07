Axar Patel recalled to India squad for second IND vs SL 2022 Test; Kuldeep Yadav released - Reports 

Team India have included Axar Patel in their squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bangalore. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the all-rounder will replace Kuldeep Yadav, who has been released from the squad.

Axar Patel will feature in the squad for the first time since the home series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old missed the tour of South Africa due to injury and then contracted COVID-19 for the second time, forcing him to miss the recently concluded set of home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

The left-arm spinner, after attaining full fitness, has joined the Test squad in Mohali, where the first Test was contested. The Indian team is touted to leave for Bangalore on Wednesday (March 9).

With four left-arm spinners not being required, the team management opted to release Kuldeep Yadav from the squad.

India played three spinners in the first Test in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. It is yet to be seen what the team combination for the second Test in Bangalore will be, considering that the match will be played with the pink ball under the lights.

Team India release second batting coach, trainer and physio ahead of second Test

Apart from Kuldeep Yadav, the team management have also decided to release second batting coach Apurva Desai, trainer Anand Date and physio Partho from the traveling contingent. The trio assisted the national team in Mohali over the course of the first Test and are expected to return to the NCA in Bangalore.

However, the management have retained former spinner Sairaj Bahutule for the second Test as well. The 49-year-old, who was part of the support staff in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, worked closely with Kuldeep Yadav during the home series against Sri Lanka.

India Test squad for second Test against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

