"He has shown that keepers too can be considered for MoM award" - Parthiv Patel lauds Rishabh Pant's performance with the gloves

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel heaped praise on Rishabh Pant for his stunning glovework during the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka in Bangalore.

Following India's thumping 238-run win in the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Patel took to his social media handles to upload an appreciation post for Pant. He suggested that the talented youngster has proved that keepers also stand a chance of winning the Man of the Match award. He wrote:

"Normally, an excellent performance either with bat or ball wins MoM award. But, #Risabh Pant has shown in this match that now wicket keepers too can be considered for MoM award purely on keeping skills."

It is worth mentioning that Pant affected a couple of stumps in the final innings of the match and he received appreciation from all quarters for the splendid dismissals.

Meanwhile, Pant contributed significantly to the success of the team during the recently-concluded Test rubber between the two cricketing nations. The southpaw amassed 185 runs in the two fixtures and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

The left-hander impressed many with his quick-fire knock of 50 from just 31 deliveries during India's second innings. Patel lauded Pant for his exploits with the bat in the longer format and pointed out that he has been doing that now consistently in red-ball cricket. He wrote:

"We all know #Pant has this exceptional ability to change the game in one session. But to do it so consistently is mind-boggling. No longer he is slogging. Now, always well-measured shots. #slvsind."

India completes 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka

While the Sri Lankan side did showcase reliance in the ultimate innings of the day-night Test, the target of 447 proved to be a little too much for the visitors. They were bundled out for 208 runs, which was also their best effort with the bat across four innings in the series.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne slammed his 14th Test century and toiled hard on the tricky wicket. However, the Indian bowlers once again came up with a clinical performance to help their side secure a dominant 238-run win.

