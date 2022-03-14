"The craze of the game is very high and the fans get emotional" - Jasprit Bumrah on security breach during 2nd IND vs SL 2022 Test

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah didn't seem pleased about the fans entering the field during the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka. The pacer noted that the fans do get emotional sometimes but mentioned that it is an issue.

Towards the close of play on Day-2 of the second Test, three fans entered the playing area at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. At the time, Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis was being attended by the team physio following a lethal delivery from Mohammed Shami.

Three fans sprinted into the ground, evading the security and the officials. Two of these individuals even managed to get a picture with former Indian captain Virat Kohli before they were all whisked away by security.

Speaking about this incident, Jasprit Bumrah said:

"That is something we don't control, obviously the security concern is an issue. Suddenly, we realised that there were intruders but, thankfully, the officials intervened. We don't know what to say about that, the craze of the game is very high and the fans get emotional sometimes."

Jasprit Bumrah's first five-wicket haul in India

Since making his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah had to wait for a while for his first five-wicket haul in India. The pacer reached this milestone in Sri Lanka's first innings in the ongoing Test.

The 28-year-old bamboozled the visitors with his array of variations and finished with figures of 10-4-24-5 in the innings. His efforts ensured that Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry score of 109 runs and helped India take a massive lead in the first innings.

The Indian batters then built on his efforts, notching up 303 runs in their second innings before Rohit Sharma decided to declare. Chasing 447 runs to win the match, the visitors lost the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne early in the innings. It was Bumrah once again who got the better of him.

Sri Lanka finished the second day with 28/1 in 7 overs and need another 419 runs to win the match.

