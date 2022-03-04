"My most preferred position is No. 3" - Hanuma Vihari after useful 50 in 1st IND vs SL Test

Hanuma Vihari had a decent start to the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday (March 4), scoring a half-century at No. 3.

With Cheteshwar Pujara dropped from the Test squad, it was a toss-up between Vihari and Shubman Gill for the slot. The management showed trust in Vihari's grit and determination and the batter from Andhra passed the test with flying colors.

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Hanuma Vihari - A gem of a human being, team man, servant of the game away from glitz and glamor.. Deserved this chance - Not a replacement or an extra batter today, but an elected member of the top order core. Delighted that he’s making it count. #INDvsSL Hanuma Vihari - A gem of a human being, team man, servant of the game away from glitz and glamor.. Deserved this chance - Not a replacement or an extra batter today, but an elected member of the top order core. Delighted that he’s making it count. #INDvsSL

He looked assured of his defense and played with a calm head during his 128-ball stay in the middle. Hanuma Vihari has stated at the end of the day's play that No. 3 is his preferred batting position, having done the job for his state side over the years.

"Felt good going out in the middle," he said. "I was batting well, and I had a good preparation. Great opportunity batting at number three for India. I am happy to bat wherever the team wants me to, but my most preferred position is number three, I have done it in first class cricket."

Vihari and Virat Kohli added crucial 90 runs for the third wicket to put India on top. The 28-year-old asserted that it was difficult to time once the ball got old.

"I thought initially the ball was coming onto the bat well," he said. "But once the ball went old, it was difficult to time the ball well."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka struck back with quick wickets before Rishabh Pant exploded in Mohali. Riding on his 97-ball 96, India ended Day 1 at 357/6 with Ravindra Jadeja batting at 45 alongside Ravichandran Ashwin at 10.

"Rishabh is a different kind of a batsman" - Hanuma Vihari

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Test innings in India 🥶



#India #SriLanka #INDvSL Rishabh Pant has been dismissed in the nineties four times inTest innings in India 🥶 Rishabh Pant has been dismissed in the nineties four times in 9️⃣ Test innings in India 🥶#India #SriLanka #INDvSL https://t.co/rXph9YjULd

The 24-year-old wicket-keeper batter Pant was promoted to bat at No. 5 and he responded to the task brilliantly. He took time to settle and once he cut loose, there was no stopping him.

Hanuma Vihari lauded Rishabh Pant for his breathtaking innings, calling it a special knock.

"Rishabh is a different kind of a batsman and it was a special innings," Vihari said. "We all know how he bats, and it was a special innings today. He helped us get to 350+ on the first day, which will be helpful going forward."

After reaching the 50-run mark, Pant scored the next 46 runs in just 24 deliveries. Suranga Lakmal breached his defense with Pant four short of another outstanding century.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee