"Sri Lanka trail Ravindra Jadeja by one run!"- Fans troll visitors after stunning collapse in 1st IND vs SL Test

Ravindra Jadeja continued his dream run in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

After scoring a fabulous 175* in the first innings, the 33-year-old stood out with the ball too, picking up 5-41 as the visitors were bowled out for 174 in response to India's mammoth 574-8 declared. In the process, Jadeja became the first player in nearly five decades to score 150 and take a five-for in the same Test.

On a pitch still deemed good for batting, Sri Lanka failed to apply themselves, especially against Jadeja. With the visitors trailing by a massive 400 runs, they were asked to follow on by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for his fabulous all-round performance. Some also took an opportunity to take a dig at the poor batting performance from the visitors.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 175* runs with Bat and 5 wickets with ball - Ravi Jadeja, the rockstar of Team India - the finest ever. 175* runs with Bat and 5 wickets with ball - Ravi Jadeja, the rockstar of Team India - the finest ever.

Gaurav Kalra @gauravkalra75 jadeja ensures sri lanka trail jadeja by one run #INDvSL jadeja ensures sri lanka trail jadeja by one run #INDvSL

#INDvSL #RavindraJadeja𓃵 Only 4 players in Test history have a 175+ score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test.Ravindra Jadeja (2022): 175* & 5/41Mushtaq Mohd (1977): 201 & 5/49Denis Atkinson (1955): 219 & 5/56Vinoo Mankad (1952): 184 & 5/196 Only 4 players in Test history have a 175+ score and a five-wicket haul in the same Test.Ravindra Jadeja (2022): 175* & 5/41Mushtaq Mohd (1977): 201 & 5/49Denis Atkinson (1955): 219 & 5/56Vinoo Mankad (1952): 184 & 5/196#INDvSL #RavindraJadeja𓃵

#INDvSL 175* with the ball. A fifer (5/41) now for Ravindra Jadeja. From news that was doing the rounds ‘that he will retire from Test cricket.’ Here he is in Mohali making a statement! 175* with the ball. A fifer (5/41) now for Ravindra Jadeja. From news that was doing the rounds ‘that he will retire from Test cricket.’ Here he is in Mohali making a statement!#INDvSL

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Sir Jadeja can do no wrong, a fifer after scoring 175 runs. What else left, jaddu. Sir Jadeja can do no wrong, a fifer after scoring 175 runs. What else left, jaddu.

Virat's 100th: Sir Jadeja Test

#INDvsSL #INDvSL Sir Ravindra Jadeja, 100 and five-for in the same match.Virat's 100th: Sir Jadeja Test Sir Ravindra Jadeja, 100 and five-for in the same match. Virat's 100th: Sir Jadeja Test#INDvsSL #INDvSL

Rex Clementine @RexClementine India have enforced the follow on. What a collapse. Lost last six wickets for 13 runs. Could be all over today. Reminders of Sri Lanka’s disastrous tour of India in 1994. India have enforced the follow on. What a collapse. Lost last six wickets for 13 runs. Could be all over today. Reminders of Sri Lanka’s disastrous tour of India in 1994.

Russel Arnold "Lunch, what else?"



First smile on my face since 7 pm yesterday.



#INDvSL Murali Karthik "What are Sri Lanka thinking now?"Russel Arnold "Lunch, what else?"First smile on my face since 7 pm yesterday. Murali Karthik "What are Sri Lanka thinking now?"Russel Arnold "Lunch, what else?"First smile on my face since 7 pm yesterday.#INDvSL

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 2/36 in dedication to India's 36.



Also, did you know, this was Sri Lanka's 36th attempt with the bat in India and they got out all out for 174. A stat for you, @daniel86cricket Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 2/36 in dedication to India's 36.Also, did you know, this was Sri Lanka's 36th attempt with the bat in India and they got out all out for 174. A stat for you, @daniel86cricket!Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 2/36 in dedication to India's 36.Also, did you know, this was Sri Lanka's 36th attempt with the bat in India and they got out all out for 174.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Lol, Sri Lanka. Bowled out for 174 in reply to 574 Lol, Sri Lanka. Bowled out for 174 in reply to 574

They were 161-4 then Sir Jadeja happened



175* and 5/41 Sri Lanka 174 All out, trail by 400 runsThey were 161-4 then Sir Jadeja happened175* and 5/41 #INDvSL Sri Lanka 174 All out, trail by 400 runsThey were 161-4 then Sir Jadeja happened175* and 5/41 #INDvSL https://t.co/BZpfuq8n6U

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show puts India in driver's seat to win first Test

Batting first, India put up a mammoth 574-8 declared in their first innings, thanks to a sensational 175* from Ravindra Jadeja. Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari scored 50s. Before the close of play on Day 2, India had Sri Lanka on the ropes, taking four wickets.

The visitors made a decent start on Day 3, with Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka forged a partnership of 58 runs. However, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Asalanka in front to give India a key breakthrough. Jadeja then got into the act with the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal in the same over.

With Sri Lanka's tail exposed, Mohammed Shami was brought into the attack to take out Lasith Embuldeniya. Jadeja then capped off a sensational performance by picking up the final two Sri Lankan wickets, bagging a well-deserved fifer.

Following on, Sri Lanka reached lunch on 10-1 as they strive to avoid a heavy innings defeat.

