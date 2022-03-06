"Sri Lanka trail Ravindra Jadeja by one run!"- Fans troll visitors after stunning collapse in 1st IND vs SL Test

Ravindra Jadeja continued his dream run in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.
After scoring a fabulous 175* in the first innings, the 33-year-old stood out with the ball too, picking up 5-41 as the visitors were bowled out for 174 in response to India's mammoth 574-8 declared. In the process, Jadeja became the first player in nearly five decades to score 150 and take a five-for in the same Test.
On a pitch still deemed good for batting, Sri Lanka failed to apply themselves, especially against Jadeja. With the visitors trailing by a massive 400 runs, they were asked to follow on by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
Fans on Twitter hailed Jadeja for his fabulous all-round performance. Some also took an opportunity to take a dig at the poor batting performance from the visitors.
Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show puts India in driver's seat to win first Test
Batting first, India put up a mammoth 574-8 declared in their first innings, thanks to a sensational 175* from Ravindra Jadeja. Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari scored 50s. Before the close of play on Day 2, India had Sri Lanka on the ropes, taking four wickets.
The visitors made a decent start on Day 3, with Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka forged a partnership of 58 runs. However, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Asalanka in front to give India a key breakthrough. Jadeja then got into the act with the wickets of Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal in the same over.
With Sri Lanka's tail exposed, Mohammed Shami was brought into the attack to take out Lasith Embuldeniya. Jadeja then capped off a sensational performance by picking up the final two Sri Lankan wickets, bagging a well-deserved fifer.
Following on, Sri Lanka reached lunch on 10-1 as they strive to avoid a heavy innings defeat.