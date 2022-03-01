Virat Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali to have 50 percent crowd; tickets to go live tomorrow

In a dramatic u-turn, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has allowed 50 percent spectators for Virat Kohli’s 100th Test in Mohali. After winning the T20I series 3-0, India will host Sri Lanka in a two-Test series starting Friday.

After the state association last week decided against allowing crowds for the landmark Test, fans and experts slammed the governing bodies for what seemed like an absurd decision. ‘#Allow Crowd for Mohali’ trended on Twitter, with netizens pointing at the preceding and succeeding games having fans.

However, in an ecstatic turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCA held detailed discussions on Tuesday before giving a go-ahead to 50 percent spectators for the opening Test.

“Yes, 50 percent crowd confirmed for Mohali. Tickets will be sold online from tomorrow,” a BCCI official confirmed to Sportskeeda.

The confirmation came hours after India Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah was asked about the match being played behind closed doors. The second rubber in Bangalore earlier opened its door to a similar capacity.

Also read: "That is something that we cannot control" - Jasprit Bumrah on Kohli's 100th Test being played behind closed doors

"It's another feather in his cap" - Jasprit Bumrah on Virat Kohli entering 100-Test club

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Virat Kohli (L) and Jasprit Bumrah (R) during a training session in Mohali [Credits: BCCI]

Virat Kohli is all set to become the 11th Indian to play 100 games in the longest format. Among the active players, only Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Joe Root and Nathan Lyon are in the coveted club.

Jasprit Bumrah, who made a mark in Test cricket under Kohli's captaincy, heaped praise on the former skipper. Congratulating him on reaching the milestone, the 28-year-old underscored Kohli's dedication and contribution to Test cricket.

“It’s always a special achievement for a player, it’s a testimony of his hardwork, his dedication to play 100 Test matches for your country. It’s a great occasion and he’s contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well. It’s another feather in his cap, so yeah, I just wish him best and congratulate him on the achievement,” Bumrah said at the pre-series press conference.

The Mohali Test will also be Rohit Sharma's first assignment as full-time captain in Test cricket.

aptain in Test cricket.

aptain in Test cricket.

aptain in Test cricket.

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal