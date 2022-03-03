[Watch] "100 reasons to celebrate" - Ravi Shastri shares special video from commentary box ahead of Virat Kohli's 100th Test 

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli is on the cusp of accomplishing yet another significant milestone in his glorious cricketing career as he is set to play his 100th Test match.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently took to social media to share a special video ahead of the player's landmark match. In the video uploaded by Shastri on Instagram, he can be seen sitting in a commentary box. The 59-year-old mentioned that Virat Kohli's journey has been a fantastic one to witness from close quarters.

Shastri posted:

"100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It's been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers…🤗 @virat.kohli #VK100."

The ex-cricketer also announced a 'tracer bullet' challenge, and Virat Kohli could also be seen using Shastri's signature catchphrase in the video. Both Kohli and Shastri are known to share great camaraderie off the field. The two contributed substantially while at the helm of the national side as captain and coach.

"I think Kohli is perfectly capable of carrying on for another five-six years" - Ravi Shastri

Speaking to Gulf News, Shastri recently pointed out that he is confident of Virat Kohli scoring big runs despite his stint as captain coming to an end. He cited the examples of batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards who made thumping comebacks from their respective lean patches.

Shastri underlined that despite not being in his prime form, Virat Kohli still has an exceptional average across formats. He added that the right-hander can still continue playing international cricket for five-six years and he still stands a chance of matching Tendulkar's feat of slamming 100 centuries.

Shastri said:

"With the pressures of captaincy now off his shoulders, I am confident that Kohli will turn the corner soon and there will be no looking back. All great players have been through these so-called lean patches, be it a Sachin Tendulkar or Viv Richards, but they always come back stronger from that phase."

"I think Kohli is perfectly capable of carrying on for another five-six years. This means you are looking at around five centuries in a year - which is not impossible given the team will be playing around 10 Tests in a year and 20 other international matches."

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli has amassed 7962 runs from 99 Tests. Kohli has a healthy average of 50.4 in the format and has 27 hundreds and 28 half-centuries to his name.

