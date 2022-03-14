[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's jaffa castles Dimuth Karunaratne's middle-stump

He watched most of the final innings in the Bengaluru Test between India and Sri Lanka from the sidelines but once brought on, Jasprit Bumrah took no time to produce something special.

Visiting captain Dimuth Karunaratne was batting at an exceptional 107 off 173 balls when Bumrah came to bowl his eighth over. The right-arm pacer set him up with a bouncer on the fourth delivery and Karunaratne was hurried on to the pull.

The next ball was on a good length, carrying a beautiful seam position that helped it swing and then nip back into the left-hander from outside off-stump.

Karunaratne went for a loose drive, leaving a huge gap between his bat and pad. The ball had enough pace and accuracy to exploit that and hit the middle of the middle-stump.

Karunaratne became only the third Sri Lankan captain to hit a Test century in India. His determined knock included as many as 15 boundaries, including the one he hit on the first ball of Monday, setting the template for the rest of the evening.

Unlike the other batters who found success on the rank-turner track, the 33-year-old didn't go for an all-out attack against spinners. He played proper, technically-correct shots and picked his moments to score runs.

In the end, it needed something special to get him out and the Indian vice-captain provided just that.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin lead India to another dominating win

Karunaratne's wicket left Sri Lanka at 204-7 and expectedly turned out to be the final straw in the visitors' fightback.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah then combined to pick up three wickets - Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, and Vishwa Fernando - in the next three overs to take the hosts to a 238-run win.

India won the series 2-0, keeping intact their unbeaten record against Sri Lanka at home.

