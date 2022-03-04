[Watch] Heartbroken Rishabh Pant sits down on pitch after getting out for 96 in 1st IND vs SL 2022 Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant missed out on what could have been one of his best hundreds by just four runs on Friday.

The 24-year-old scored a superb 97-ball 96, taking his usual route of attacking the spinners. He hit as many as nine boundaries and four sixes, creating a buzz in the stadium by progressively increasing the tempo of his innings.

The buzz settled into nervous energy when he entered the 90s and edged a couple. On the last ball of the 81st over, Suranga Lakmal got the second new ball to nip past the southpaw's bat. Pant couldn't cover up the movement and lost his off-stump. He was visibly heartbroken and collapsed to his knees before walking back with a disappointed look. Here's a video of the same:

Even Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid in the pavilion were apparently anticipating his hundred and looked disappointed at the dismissal. Pant was then also seen with a dejected look sitting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the dressing room.

Here's a video of that as well:

This was the fifth time he got dismissed in the 90s. In 2018, he was out for 92 twice against the West Indies. In 2021 he got out for 97 against Australia in the famous Sydney Test, followed by 91 against England in Chennai in the home series.

India end Day 1 on 357/6 after Rishabh Pant's dismissal

Although he couldn't get to his hundred, the keeper-batter did well to propel India to a brilliant 357/6 at stumps on Day 1. He was the top scorer, followed by Hanuma Vihari (58 of 128), Virat Kohli (45 off 76), and Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 82). Kohli looked good in his 100th Test, but was clean-bowled against Lasith Embuldeniya.

India will start with a solid foundation on Day 2. With Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin still at the crease and Jayant Yadav to follow, the hosts will look to get past the 400-run mark in their first innings.

Edited by Samya Majumdar