[Watch] "Run of ups and downs and a whole lot of learnings" - Hanuma Vihari on playing 100 first-class matches 

Team India's Hanuma Vihari made a significant impact with his gutsy knock of 58 in the Test series opener against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

It is worth mentioning that it was the right-handed batter's 100th first-class match. The 28-year-old took to social media to upload a special reel video, featuring various key moments from his career. Vihari also pointed to how he had to encounter several ups and downs in his journey. He captioned the post:

"Made it to 💯 first class games! Run of ups and downs and a whole lots of learnings."

Meanwhile, India on Sunday defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 122 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match Test series. The two cricketing nations will resume the battle for one-upmanship on March 12 when they lock horns in a pink-ball Test at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Vihari has featured in 14 Test matches for India so far in his international career. He has 742 runs to his name in the format along with an impressive batting average of 35.3.

Axar Patel included in India's squad for 2nd Test against Sri Lanka

Team India's spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has been recalled to the squad for the second and final Test versus Sri Lanka. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the left-armer has replaced Kuldeep Yadav for the upcoming red-ball fixture.

Patel will make a return to the Indian squad for the first time since the home series against New Zealand. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the team's tour of South Africa due to injury. Furthermore, he also missed the subsequent home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19.

India played three spinners in the first Test at Mohali. It remains to be seen if the think tank will persist with the same combination or give Patel a go for the final Test against the Lankans.

