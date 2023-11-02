IND vs SL: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Sri Lanka’s last matches in 2023 World Cup 

India (IND) will play Sri Lanka (SL) in their next World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2. The hosts are riding their luck with six consecutive wins, while Kusal Mendis and Co. have managed just two wins in their first six games.

The two teams last faced off in the 2023 Asia Cup final where the Men in Blue won by 10 wickets in a one-sided contest.

In the ODI World Cups, India and Sri Lanka last locked horns in the 2019 World Cup, where the former won by seven wickets in Leeds, England.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 264/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Angelo Mathews starred with the bat, scoring 113 runs off 128 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. Lahiru Thirimanne also chipped in with 53 off 68 deliveries, comprising four boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket to recover Lanka from 55/4.

Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/37, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav settled for one wicket apiece.

In response, KL Rahul and Rohit smashed centuries as India chased down the target by seven wickets with 6.3 overs to spare. Rahul smashed 111 off 118, including one six and 11 boundaries, while Rohit hit 103 off 94, comprising two sixes and 14 fours. The duo shared an 189-run partnership for the opening wicket. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also remained unbeaten on 34.

Lasith Malinga, Isuru Udana, and Kasun Rajitha picked up one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.

India’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

A clinical bowling performance helped India beat England in the World Cup fixture by 100 runs while defending 229.

Asked to bat, India posted 229/7 in their allotted 50 overs. India captain Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 87 off 101, including three maximums and 10 boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul chipped in with scores of 49 (47) and 39 (58), respectively, to help the hosts put 200+ total on the scorecard.

David Willey shone with the ball for England, with figures of 3/45, while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid shared two wickets apiece. Mark Wood also settled for one dismissal.

In response, England were bundled out for 129 in 34.5 overs. Liam Livingstone top-scored for England with 27 off 46, including two boundaries.

Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/22, while Jasprit Bumrah returned with 3/32. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets and Ravindra Jadeja settled for one dismissal.

Sri Lanka’s scorecard from their last 2023 World Cup match

Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by seven wickets in the World Cup match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 30.

Asked to bat first, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 241 in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 46 off 60. Skipper Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama also chipped in with scores of 39 (50) and 36 (40), respectively.

Fazalhaq Farooqi shone with the ball, finishing with stunning figures of 4/34, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman scalped two wickets. Azmatullah and Rashid Khan settled for one apiece.

In response, Afghanistan got off to a poor start as Dilshan Madushanka sent back opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a four-ball duck. Ibrahim Zadran (39 runs off 57 balls) and Rahmat Shah (62 off 74 deliveries), though, shared a 73-run partnership for the second wicket.

Later, Azmatullah Omarzai (73* off 63) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (58* off 74) stayed unbeaten as Afghanistan won the match with 4.4 overs to spare.

Madushanka returned with figures of 2/48, while Kasun Rajitha took a solitary wicket.