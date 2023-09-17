IND vs SL: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Sri Lanka’s previous matches in Asia Cup 

Team India will face off against defending champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

The Men in Blue qualified for the summit clash by defeating Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Dasun Shanaka and Co. on the other hand, beat Bangladesh and Pakistan to set up consecutive Asia Cup finals.

Team India will look to win the eighth trophy, while Lanka (six titles) will be eager to become the joint-successful team in the continental tournament.

The two teams last locked horns in the Asia Cup's Super 4 clash, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 41 runs on Tuesday, September 12.

Batting first, India were bundled out for 213 in 49.1 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma top scored with 53 runs off 48 balls. Dunith Wellalage emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 5/40, while Charith Asalanka returned with 4/18.

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 in 41.2 overs. Wellalage and Dhanajaya de Silva scored 42* and 41, respectively, but the other batters failed to step up. Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 4/43, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah scalped a couple of wickets.

A look at India and Sri Lanka’s respective last matches in the Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma and Co. are coming off the back of a narrow six-run loss against Bangladesh in their last Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 game.

Opting to bat, India made a promising start as they reduced Bangladesh to 59-4 in 14 overs. Mohammed Shami provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Liton Das (0 of 2) with a peach.

Shardul Thakur then dismissed Tanzid Hasan (13 off 12) and Anamul Haque (4 off 11) before Axar took the prized scalp of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13 off 28).

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (80 off 85) then shared a 101-run stand with Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81) for the fifth wicket.

Thakur came to India’s rescue by breaking the crucial partnership by dismissing Shakib, who was clean bowled. Ravindra Jadeja then sent back Shamim Hossain (1 off 5) cheaply to help the Men in Blue bounce back into the contest. Shami shortly dismissed Hridoy after his half-century.

Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan, though, provide a late flourish to Bangladesh. The duo scored 44 (45) and 29* (23), respectively. Bangladesh eventually scored 265/8 in 50 overs.

For India, Thakur emerged as the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3/65, while Shami took two wickets. Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja also settled for one apiece.

Chasing 267, India had the worst possible start, losing skipper Rohit Sharma for a silver duck off debutant Tanzim Hasan.

Mahedi Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz then dismissed Indian debutante Tilak Varma (5 off 9), KL Rahul (19 off 39), and Ishan Kishan (5 off 15), leaving the Men in Blue at 94/4.

Shubman Gill (121 off 133), though, stood tall, sharing crucial partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 34) and Axar Patel (42 off 34) to keep India in the game.

The Men in Blue, though, continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. They eventually fell short by six runs, getting bundled out for 259 in 49.5 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman starred with the ball for Bangladesh, finishing with figures of 3/50, while Tanzim and Mahedi scalped two wickets. Captain Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy also picked one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka’s scorecard from their last Asia Cup game

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by two wickets in a Super 4 thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final.

Batting first, Pakistan had the worst possible start as Fakhar Zaman (4 off 11) fell prey to Pramod Madushan. Abdullah Shafique (52 off 69) and skipper Babar Azam (29 off 35) shared a 64-run partnership before Dunith Wellalage got the World No.1 batter Azam stumped out.

Matheesha Pathirana followed Wellalage’s footsteps, inflicting two quick wickets of Shafique and Mohammad Haris (3 off 9). Maheesh Theekshana also joined the party with the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz (12 off 12).

Mohammad Rizwan (86* off 73) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47 off 4) then steadied the ship for Pakistan by sharing a 108-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The Men in Green eventually scored 252/7 in 42 overs (shortened due to rain).

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/65, while Pramod Madushan scalped two wickets. Theekshana and Wellalage settled for one apiece.

Chasing 252 due to DLS method, Sri Lanka lost Kusal Perera (17 off 8) early thanks to an exceptional run out from Shadab Khan. Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka (29 off 44) then shared a 57-run partnership with Kusal Mendis (91 off 87) before getting caught and bowled by Shadab.

Mendis also stitched a 100-run stand with Sadeera Samarawickrama to put Sri Lanka ahead in the contest.

Iftikhar Ahmed dismissed the duo before sending back Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (2 off 4) cheaply to bring Pakistan back into the game.

Charith Asalanka (49* off 47) then pulled off the game in his favor despite goliath efforts from Shaheen Afridi, who dismissed Dhanajaya de Silva (5 off 7) and Wellalage (golden duck) quickly. Zaman Khan also ran out Pramod Madushan, but in the end, Sri Lanka emerged victorious by two wickets.

Follow the Asia Cup 2023 final live score at Sportskeeda on Sunday.