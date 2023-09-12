IND vs SL: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Sri Lanka’s respective previous matches in Asia Cup

Team India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

The two teams will face off for the first time since January 2023 when they played a three-match ODI series in India. The Men in Blue won the last game in that series by 317 runs to complete a 3-0 whitewash against the Islanders. Thus, Sri Lanka will be keen to avenge defeat and repeat their Asia Cup 2022 heroics, where they beat India by six wickets in Dubai.

In this article, we’ll discuss India and Sri Lanka’s respective last matches in Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma and Co. will enter the contest as favorites after registering a 228-run win against Sri Pakistan in their first Super 4 game that lasted two days (reserve day) due to rain.

Against Pakistan, asked to bat first, India scored 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided a superb start to the Men in Blue.

Rohit smashed 56 runs off 49 balls, while Gill chipped in with 58 runs off 52 deliveries. The duo shared a 121-run partnership for the opening wicket. Shadab Khan broke the partnership by dismissing Rohit, while Shaheen Afridi saw the back of Gill.

India were 147/2 after 24.1 over, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease when rain halted play. Following hours of continuous rain, the officials called the play off on matchday.

Play resumed on Monday. After a delayed start, Kohli and Rahul looked in full swing as they smashed unbeaten centuries. Kohli smashed 122* runs off 94 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries. Rahul also hit 111* off 106 deliveries, including two maximums and 12 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 233-run partnership for the third wicket.

Chasing 357, Pakistan never looked in control. Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq. The Men in Green then fell like a pack of cards, with Fakhar Zaman top scoring 27 off 50.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 5/25, while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Shardul Thakur scalped one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka's scorecard from their last Asia Cup game

Sri Lanka, who are also unbeaten in the 2023 Asia Cup, beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first Super 4 game at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

The Lankans scored 257/9 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat. Hasan Mahmud dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne (18 off 17) cheaply, but Pathum Nissanka (40 off 60) and Kusal Mendis (50 off 73) steered the team past 100.

Shoriful Islam then dismissed the duo to bring Bangladesh back into the game. Lanka continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Sadeera Samarawickrama stood tall during his knock of 93 off 72 balls, including two sixes and eight boundaries.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud scalped three wickets apiece, while Shoriful Islam scalped two.

In response, Mohammad Naim (21 off 46) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (28 off 29) provided a promising start to Bangladesh. Lanka then picked up four quick wickets, including the prized scalp of captain Shakib Al Hasan, to reduce the visitors to 83/4.

Towhid Hridoy (82 off 97) and Mushfiqur Rahim (29 off 48) then steadied the ship, but the former ran out of partners as Bangladesh were bundled out for 236 in 48.1 overs.

For Sri Lanka, captain Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana scalped three wickets apiece, while Dunith Wellalage picked up one.

