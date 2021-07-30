IND vs SL: SLC awards the Sri Lanka side USD 100,000 for winning T20I series

Sri Lanka Cricket board awarded its players USD 100,000 to win the T20I series 2-1 against India, say reports. This piece of news was confirmed in a tweet and and an official media release by the SLC.

SLC awards a winning bonus of USD 100,000 for the team for winning the T-20 series. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 30, 2021

Sri Lanka triumphed over a depleted Indian side in the recently concluded three-match T20I series. The said win was the first bilateral win for the island nation in 21 attempts against India across formats since August 2008.

Sri Lanka players awarded for their excellence

A media release by the SLC stated:

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to congratulate the National Team for the excellence shown on the field during the T20i series played against India, thus winning the series 2 -1.

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the efforts of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward.

Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National team."

South Africa will tour Sri Lanka from September 2nd to 14th later this year. The tour will comprise of three ODIs and three T20Is, all to be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The three ODIs will be played on September 2,4 and 7, and the T2OIs will be played on September 10, 12 and 14.

The series will end five days before the resumption of the 14th edition of the IPL.

"We are delighted to have another tour confirmed for the Proteas men's team with the ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner," said CSA Acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki in an official statement.

"Playing against quality opposition in the sub-continent is the best way for our team to prepare for this event and we are grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket for accommodating us during this time of the year where schedules are highly condensed," he added.

