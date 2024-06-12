IND vs USA: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and United States of America's last matches in 2024 T20 World Cup 

India will lock horns with co-hosts United States of America (USA) in their next T20 World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The two teams are coming on the back of consecutive wins in the mega ICC event and will face off for the first time in international cricket.

The Men in Blue began their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland before clinching a narrow six-run victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-over thriller.

Meanwhile, the USA have turned heads with their mind-boggling performances on their T20 World Cup debut. The Monank Patel-led side beat Canada by seven wickets in their opening game before beating Pakistan by five runs in a Super Over thriller.

USA's scorecard from their last T20 World Cup game

USA beat Pakistan by five runs in a Super Over clash in their last T20 World Cup match in Dallas, Texas, on June 6.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Green put up 159-7 in their 20 overs. Captain Babar Azam led by example, scoring 44 off 43 balls with the help of two sixes and three boundaries. Shadab Khan also smashed 40 off 25, hitting three sixes and a boundary. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed chipped in with 23* (16) and 18 (14), respectively.

Nosthush Kenjige was the leading wicket-taker for the USA, with three scalps, while Saurabh Netravalkar bagged two. Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh shared one each.

In response, the USA reached 159-3 after 20 overs to level the score, forcing a Super Over. Captain Monank Patel led from the front, scoring 50 off 38, including one six and seven boundaries. Andries Gous chipped in with 35 off 26 with the help of one six and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar stayed unbeaten on 36 (26) and run-a-ball 14, respectively. They smashed 14 runs off Haris Rauf in the last over to tie the scorecard. Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir scalped one wicket each for Pakistan.

Click here for the USA vs PAK T20 World Cup scorecard.

India's scorecard from their last T20 World Cup match

India beat Pakistan by six runs in a last-over thriller in New York on June 9.

Asked to bat first, India were bundled out for 119 in 19 overs. The Men in Blue got off to the worst possible start as skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early. Rishabh Pant starred with the bat, scoring 42 off 31 with the help of six boundaries. He kept scoring runs as wickets continued to fall at the other end. Axar Patel came up with a valuable contribution of 20 (18).

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, returning with three wickets apiece. Mohammad Amir also bagged two wickets.

In response, Pakistan put up 113/7 after 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 31 off 44 balls, including a six and a boundary. Captain Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, and Naseem Shah chipped in with double digits but failed to take the team over the line. The Men in Green suffered a middle-order collapse, losing their last five wickets for just 40 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with economical figures of 3/14, while Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel also shared one apiece.

Click here for the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup scorecard.

