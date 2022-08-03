IND vs WI 2022: "The run machine" - Netizens brutally troll Avesh Khan for costly spell in 3rd T20I between India and West Indies

Team India's Avesh Khan was taken to the cleaners by the West Indies batters during the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in St Kitts. The right-armer struggled to find his rhythm and ended up bowling a costly spell.

Avesh Khan had an economy rate of 15.7 to his name, as he conceded 47 runs from his three overs and remained wicketkess. Notably, Sharma backed the pacer to bowl the crucial 19th over, even after he had given away 30 runs off his first two.

The 25-year-old started well and his four deliveries went for just five runs. However, he missed his mark later on and Shimron Hetmyer hit him for two stunning sixes on the last two balls.

Incidentally, Avesh also had a forgettable outing in the second game as well, finishing with an economy rate of 13.3. A number of fans took to social media to troll Avesh Khan after yet another underwhelming performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Raaja @RaajaRasiya #WIvIND

Avesh khan already got 10Cr in IPL jis player ko international khelne se pehle hi 10 cr mil jaaye woh kya khaak perform krega international stage pe? IPL already made them stars and all these ipl misfits hv fans army nowadays. Avesh khan already got 10Cr in IPL jis player ko international khelne se pehle hi 10 cr mil jaaye woh kya khaak perform krega international stage pe? IPL already made them stars and all these ipl misfits hv fans army nowadays. #WIvINDAvesh khan already got 10Cr in IPL jis player ko international khelne se pehle hi 10 cr mil jaaye woh kya khaak perform krega international stage pe? IPL already made them stars and all these ipl misfits hv fans army nowadays.

Anas Ansari @BudaunWalaBabua Avesh khan a player Team India never ever needed period. Avesh khan a player Team India never ever needed period.

Shafeeq @imshafeeq27 Avesh Khan , the run machine. Avesh Khan , the run machine.

Cricket @CricketByRaj Avesh khan looks more expensive than GST. Avesh khan looks more expensive than GST.

Bhoomish Banewal @Bhoomishbanewal

#INDvsWI Avesh Khan is not ready for International cricket. No variations or confidence. Yorkers were his strength but now it seems he is trembling under pressure. Avesh Khan is not ready for International cricket. No variations or confidence. Yorkers were his strength but now it seems he is trembling under pressure. #INDvsWI

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



15.66 - Avesh Khan vs WI (Today)

15.33 - Mohd Shami vs WI (2017)

14.66 - Ashish Nehra vs SL (2009)



[Min 10 balls]



#IndvsWI Highest Eco.rate by Indian Pace bowler in a T20I match15.66 - Avesh Khan vs WI (Today)15.33 - Mohd Shami vs WI (2017)14.66 - Ashish Nehra vs SL (2009)[Min 10 balls] Highest Eco.rate by Indian Pace bowler in a T20I match15.66 - Avesh Khan vs WI (Today)15.33 - Mohd Shami vs WI (2017)14.66 - Ashish Nehra vs SL (2009)[Min 10 balls]#IndvsWI

Ashu... Rohitian2 @ashrohitian2

Economy 15.67

No disrespect to Sir Ashok Dinda....

New member added in Dinda Academy #AveshKhan



#INDvWI #RohitSharma𓃵 Economy 15.67No disrespect to Sir Ashok Dinda....New member added in Dinda Academy *Economy 15.67 😕No disrespect to Sir Ashok Dinda....New member added in Dinda Academy 😅 #AveshKhan#INDvWI #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/NmUNK2HodS

𝘾haran @WorldOf_Charan Me everyday at sleep thinking how Avesh Khan became an international bowler and that too playing t20's in 2022 Me everyday at sleep thinking how Avesh Khan became an international bowler and that too playing t20's in 2022 https://t.co/EKhiSQtcGk

Melon Rusk 😎 @CricCrazyRaj Avesh Khan hasn't been the same since Rishabh Pant didn't take him in his Insta live. Avesh Khan hasn't been the same since Rishabh Pant didn't take him in his Insta live. 💔 😳

cric_mawa @cric_crazy_mawa Avesh khan to wi batters this series Avesh khan to wi batters this series https://t.co/9EMT41VTLK

After being asked to bat first at Warner Park, West Indies managed to post a competitive total of 164. Opener Kyle Mayers starred with the bat, scoring 73 off 50 balls.

For India, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two wickets, while Hardik Pandya bowled a miserly spell, conceeding just 19 runs and claiming an important wicket from four overs.

Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the second over of India's run case in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Team India skipper looked in some discomfort during the second over of the Indian innings on Tuesday. The physio rushed out in the middle to attend him.

However, the batter still seemed to be in pain and ultimately walked off the field. Sharma scored 11 runs from five balls before being retired hurt.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma leaving the field, Iyer comes to bat. Rohit Sharma leaving the field, Iyer comes to bat.

The Men in Blue have got off to a positive start in the run chase. The side have scored 49 runs from the first five overs of the chase. Suryakumar Yadav has looked in great touch and he is currently batting at 29. The right-handed batter has already struck five fours and a six in the game.

