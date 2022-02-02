West Indies touch base in Ahmedabad for ODI series against India 

The West Indies side landed in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 2) ahead of the impending three-match ODI series against hosts India. The Men in Maroon will commence their preparations for the 50-over rubber after serving a three-day quarantine period. The official Twitter handle of Windies Cricket tweeted:

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India! #INDvWI."

The Narendra Modi Stadium will host all three ODI fixtures. The opening encounter is scheduled to be played on February 6. The Gujarat Cricket Board (GCA) has confirmed that the matches will be played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 situation in the city.

GCA wrote on Twitter:

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors."

West Indies side were last seen in action in a five-match T20I series against England at home, which they won 3-2. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named the squad for the 20-over matches as well against India, scheduled to begin on February 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

West Indies squad for India tour

Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard will lead the West Indies team in both ODIs and T20Is. The likes of Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner and Brandon King have been recalled to the ODI setup. Shimron Hetmyer has been ruled out of the series due to fitness concerns.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20I squad: Kieron Pollard(C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh.

Edited by Diptanil Roy